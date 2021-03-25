‘Ugly person’: MAFS marriage split on-air

After being accused of acting like the whole world revolves around her, one Married At First Sight wife refutes the allegations during a fiery confrontation at Wednesday's boozy dinner party which, in turn, makes the entire evening about her again.

Classic Booka, huh?

It's one day since she became the subject of Patrick's hit piece. The insults - that she's selfish and won't shut up about herself - have been buzzing around in her head non-stop. Jeez. Some people get so defensive when it comes to a little bit of constructive criticism.

As everyone prepares to head off for the dinner party, we find Booka and - surprise, surprise - she's still talkin' about herself.

"You think I'm an ugly human being," she tells her husband Brett. "The person described in that letter was ugly."

Brett sighs. "I was just trying to say how I fee-"

"No, no this isn't about how you feel," Booka cuts him off, bringing the conversation back to her. "I'm the one who was attacked!"

Meanwhile, Bryce continues to tell blatant lies:

Everyone’s being served individual wine carafes — of course there’s going to be chaos, fool.

The chaos is bubbling up even before the individual carafes of wine are handed out. Upon creeping into the cocktail party, Bec makes it her mission to trap Bryce in a corner so she can serve up passive aggressive remarks regarding the feedback letter he sent her as part of yesterday's challenge.

"Thanks for the letter! It was suuuper helpful," she says in a really high voice while scrunching up her nose. "But there was one part where you said we're artificial. We're not artificial. We legit fight hard, and then we make amends, and then we just fight really hard again."

Well then. It sounds like you've got yourself a very healthy relationship.

It's around now Brett and Booka walk in. How long does it take for you-know-who to start crapping on about herself? In five, four, three, two …

She didn’t even stop to ask how we’re doing. Rude.

Of course those trolls masquerading as TV producers are in the dining room switching up the place cards to ensure Booka is seated next to Patrick for the next seven hours. It's just cruel. Genius, but cruel. … But genius.

Because producers know we're only here for the Booka showdown, they delay it for as long as possible and keep trying to distract us with more antics from The Sasshole. She's ramping up the attempts at baiting Bryce into an argument and, the more he resists, the more passive aggressive comments she tosses his way.

"Hey Bryce, do you want some water?" she asks from across the dining table.

He furrows his brow and looks at his full-ish glass. "Um, sure."

"As long as you don't throw it at me hahahahaha!" she replies.

Annnd that's why they call her The Sasshole.

"It's hard to find words to describe Rebecca. She's just lying through her fake teeth," Bryce spits.

Declaring that Bec's teeth are fake might be the most truthful thing Bryce has ever said.

Pssst, he just called your teeth fake — you should throw water at him.

We're dying to catch up with the other contestants tonight and indulge in some rich, meaningful conversation. How are Liam and Georgia? Are Jason and Alana still using sex as a bandaid? But we never find out because no one can get a word in edgeways.

Who has hijacked the dinner conversation and made it all about themself? Exactly who you think.

"I wanna know what the hell has been said," Booka declares to Patrick about her feedback letter.

She's on a mission and is desperate to prove that what Patrick wrote in the letter was influenced by the endless complaining her husband has been secretly doing behind her back.

Honestly, Booka. Of course Brett has been dissing you behind your back to anyone who'll listen. That's how marriages work. Grow up.

Patrick is stuttering and begins to shake. Confrontations are really not his thing. Yesterday, while writing that three-page take-down of Booka, he was possessing BSE: Big Sasshole Energy. But now it has evaporated.

"It's mostly what I've observed and heard. And mostly it sounds like it's a negative relationship," he tells her.

She pushes further. "What has Brett actually said about me to you?"

Now is the time for Patrick to simply say he got the message wrong - that he exaggerated offhand comments made by Brett and got carried away with the task.

Patrick's answer?

"He said really just the stuff I wrote in the letter," he blurts out.

Brett goes into damage control. "I've never said the world revolves around you and I said you *don't* go around telling everyone how good your band is. They were the two thing you were getting caught up on - the wording, of which weren't my words. But the theme of the letter is exactly how I feel."

This hits home for Booka. She takes a moment and really hears what's being said to her. It's almost sobering. Her face softens and she looks into her husband's eyes, placing her hand on top of his.

"Tell me how you're feeling. I want to know," she says.

No, that's a lie. Of course she doesn't! She just gets angrier and starts talking about herself again.

"So the fact I've been hurt because you're talking sh*t about me behind my back doesn't resonate at all with you?" she squints.

We kinda wish you were still wearing that weird beret.

But Brett isn't done talking about himself either. Wonder where he learnt that from. "Does the fact your husband feels under-appreciated in the relationship resonate with you?"

She starts demanding apologies and he starts demanding she click down the intensity about 15 notches.

"That's all I needed to hear. Thank you," she huffs. "I'm sick and tired of you never taking accountability for anythink."

"It's anything," we correct.

"I'm done!" she declares.

"No, I'm done!" he competes, moving down the other end of the table before breaking down.

"So, there's no going back?" someone gasps.

But no answer comes. Not from the crying hipster. And, more surprisingly, not from Booka. Tonight, she is done talking about herself.

Blog idea: Photos of crying hipsters.

