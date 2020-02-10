Menu
India and Bangladesh players clash
Cricket

Ugly scenes mar historic World Cup victory

10th Feb 2020 8:55 AM

An on-field war of words has soured the end of the U19 World Cup, which saw Bangladesh take down cricketing big wigs India at the tournament's final in Potchefstroom.

A spat of rain saw the players leave the field with Bangladesh on 163 for seven. When they returned the target had been adjusted under DLS to 170 from 46 overs.

 

Bangladesh needed seven from 30 balls and Akbar and Rakibul Hasan duly knocked off the runs to claim Bangladesh's first World Cup at any level.

But when the teams approached the middle strip for a post-match handshake, things turned a little ugly.

Jeers appeared to fly as Bangladesh players paraded with flags, prompting an Indian player to advance aggressively and be held back by the umpires.

The two sides were forced apart by officials, but the jawing continued as they slowly made their way off the field.

Shoving ensued before the teams were dragged apart and eventually Bangladesh went on to celebrate their historic win with fans.

 

 

What officially triggered the ugly spat isn't known, but Bangladesh skipper and player of the match Akbar Ali apologised following the game for the ugly scenes.

"It's purely hard work. Some of our bowlers were emotional and were pumped up. What happened after the game was unfortunate," Ali said.

 

 

Despite the mayhem that ensued, Bangladesh revelled in their historic victory. Capturing the country's first cricket world cup victory at any level.

"It's an unbelievable experience," said Rakibul Hasan who hit the winning run. "We came here with plans and it worked out really well. Whichever team executes their plans better on the day wins, and that happened for us today."

 

 

 

 

        • 10th Feb 2020 8:00 AM