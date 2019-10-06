UGLY win’s a beauty $22k raised in bartender competition

BORN and bred in Rockhampton, Isabella Wyman is one of four Australians dubbed an UGLY Bartender this year, but the 23-year-old mother says the achievement is a team effort by the Glenmore Tavern’s charitable community.

Glenmore Tavern’s company, ALH Group, had been involved in the UGLY Bartender competition for years and Ms Wyman decided this year was her turn to go in the running.

After six weeks of fundraising, Ms Wyman and her team of helpers raised $22,257.25 for the Leukaemia Foundation.

“One of Glenmore Tavern’s manager’s sons was just diagnosed with leukaemia earlier in the year and it hit close to home so I wanted to help out,” she said.

“The UGLY Bartender works by fundraising as much money as possible for a ­charity.

“We threw bikini car washes, high teas, big and little raffles – we even had a servant sale and we ran an event at least twice a week.

“The Leukaemia Foundation helps out rural families with accommodation and somewhere to stay (during hospital visits) and if we learnt anything from our manager, it tears family apart and it’s enough to deal with without the financial burden too.

“It takes the pressure off the family.”

Ms Wyman said the store manager of Glenmore Drakes, a business next to the tavern, had been beyond helpful and provided two $300 trays, as well a smaller $50 tray each week.

“Scott was just fantastic. He helped so much,” she said.

“My thank you list is too long but I’d like to make a special mention – Melinda and Chris Niven, who are regulars at the tavern and genuinely good people.

“They were here just as much as me and sold tickets.

“If I couldn’t do it, they were here and gave up their time to help.

“If I took anything away from this it would be how much people are willing to help and how great everyone was to get involved.”

Ms Wyman said when collecting donations from businesses in town, it was the small businesses who always stepped up.

“It blew my mind,” she said. “They just asked what we needed and how much and what they could do.

“We’re so lucky to have these small businesses in town and we need to support them.”