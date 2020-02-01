UK contract for a Rocky racer

Rockhampton's Zane Keleher is one of nine Australian riders who will compete in the inaugural FIM Oceania Speedway Championship this weekend. Picture: JUDY MACKAY

SPEEDWAY: Rockhampton Speedway Rider Zane Keleher has been one of three Australian riders selected to ride for the Poole Pirate’s, a prestigious riding team in the UK Speedway circuit.

Keleher said pen finally hit paper after negotiations that lasted since November 2019.

“We’ve been in talks for a while, but they wanted to see how I went in nationals before they signed me,” he said.

Keleher felt he had doomed his National Titles, and furthermore, the Poole Pirates contract after crashing out but two Queensland runner-up placings were enough to satisfy the team.

Upon hearing the news, he said he, his family and friends were relieved, but he knew the hard work wouldn’t stop there.

“I was excited, but I know I’m going keep working because this is really stepping up a level,” he said.

He has signed on to an eight-month contract to ride with the international team.

However, he will be eased into the transition as countrymen Josh MacDonald from the Hunter Region, and Ben Cook from Cowra also securing contracts.

The trio have all raced against each other in Australian meets and Keleher expects their familiarity with each other will benefit the team.

As for the conditions, it will be the first time the Central Queenslander has competed in the notorious British cold and wet.

He said the European tracks are tighter and smaller which will also pose a challenge.

The Poole Pirates, based in Poole, England, were established in 1948 and have since won 12 major trophies including Elite Championships and SGB Premier Champions.

The club, widely renowned as one of the best in the world, also boast a rich history of introducing talented Australian riders to the European circuit.

Keleher’s plans for his maiden European riding season are to simply “work hard, do well” and try to cement himself in the team for 2021.

He described the UK circuit format as being akin to a Football League where teams face off against each other during the season before going up against each in play-offs and knockout finals.

The 26-year-old departs for the UK in March but until then will be flat-out sorting out visa’s and transporting his bike and riding gear to the British isle.