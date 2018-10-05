UK grandfather's costly visit to Kershaw Gardens

A UNITED Kingdom resident visiting his grandchildren in Rockhampton for the school holidays will leave the Beef Capital on Monday with an unusual souvenir.

Ronald Frederick Canham, 69, was fined $200 with no conviction recorded after he punched a 19-year-old man at Kershaw Gardens on Wednesday about 4.45pm.

Canham pleaded guilty to common assault in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday.

Defence lawyer Brian McGowran said the teen had been running children along the flying fox play equipment dangerously before the defendant approached him about safety concerns.

He then punched the victim.

Police were called and Canham waited for them, confessing to the punch after an argument erupted.

Canham flies home to England on Monday.