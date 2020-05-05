Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
New data shows that more than 30,000 people in the UK have died of suspected COVID-19, the highest official toll yet reported in Europe.
New data shows that more than 30,000 people in the UK have died of suspected COVID-19, the highest official toll yet reported in Europe.
Health

UK virus death toll rises above 30,000

5th May 2020 7:22 PM

More than 30,000 people in the United Kingdom have died of suspected COVID-19, the highest official toll yet reported in Europe, according to newly published data.

The Office for National Statistics said on Tuesday that 29,648 deaths had taken place as of April 24 in England and Wales with COVID-19 mentioned in death certificates.

Including deaths for Scotland and Northern Ireland, the toll on this measure now exceeds 30,000. That is more than Italy, though the recording of deaths there has differed.

Originally published as UK virus death toll rises above 30,000

coronaviruspromo
coronavirus editors picks health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mum’s inner-strength as newborn fights for life

        premium_icon Mum’s inner-strength as newborn fights for life

        Community Supermum’s inspirational strength amid lifetime of challenges.

        TUESDAYS WITH JORDIE: Our pets should be loved, not ignored

        TUESDAYS WITH JORDIE: Our pets should be loved, not ignored

        News Columnist Jordie Lynch says our pets need us as much as we need them.

        Popular Rockhampton restaurant announces shock closure

        premium_icon Popular Rockhampton restaurant announces shock closure

        News Local foodies are in mourning and staff are looking for work after the business was...

        Sunflowers lift a community’s spirits

        premium_icon Sunflowers lift a community’s spirits

        News ONE sunflower patch has put smiles on hundreds of Central Queensland faces and...