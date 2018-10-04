Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Ulmarra harassed by more truckies
News

ULMARRA: Some truckies will never learn...

Jenna Thompson
by
4th Oct 2018 1:54 PM

TRUCK drivers travelling through Ulmarra at night are at it again harassing its residents.

The CCTV footage, which was shared to the Australian Trucking Association, shows one truck driver repeatedly tooting their horn as they enter Ulmarra. 

A second truck is heard sounding their horn for an extended period of time toward the end of the footage.

For months, Ulmarra residents have had to endure a small handful of rogue truck drivers intent on disturbing the peace through harassment such as this latest example.

In response to this, one resident installed a CCTV camera to capture the behaviour.

Last month, one truck driver was caught in the act by Highway Patrol. 

Related Items

harrassment let's not wait lets not wait truck driver ulmarra
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Rural CQ town surviving amidst harsh drought

    premium_icon Rural CQ town surviving amidst harsh drought

    News New couple take on the local shop despite hard times in the economy

    Tragic loss: Beautiful Olivia remembered in special tributes

    premium_icon Tragic loss: Beautiful Olivia remembered in special tributes

    Community FRIENDS, family and strangers mourn loss of beloved Rocky student

    72 year old arrested on multiple rape and assault charges

    premium_icon 72 year old arrested on multiple rape and assault charges

    Crime VICTIMS were teenage boys at time of incidents

    Did Coombe cause Central Queensland Rugby Union's collapse?

    premium_icon Did Coombe cause Central Queensland Rugby Union's collapse?

    Crime The answer will determine how long he spends in jail

    Local Partners