ULTIMATE BETRAYAL: Mother raped children to please husband

The woman, 51, pleaded guilty to a number of sex crimes including seven counts of rape. File

INSIDE the walls of a rural home on the outskirts of Maryborough, helpless siblings were trapped in a cycle of betrayal, perversion and pure evil inflicted by the parents.

It would take their father's death to expose the unimaginable horrors and spark a police investigation, which this week culminated with their mother sentenced to nine years in jail.

Though their dad had been the main instigator of the abuse, their mother joined in to please her perverted husband and avoid a divorce.

This included having sexual intercourse with a teenage son.

Some of the criminal activity which went on inside the home was revealed on Thursday in Maryborough District Court after the woman, now 51, pleaded guilty to a number of sex crimes including seven counts of rape.

One of the disgraced mother's daughters, now in her 20s, was first offended against at age 10.

From being blackmailed into performing sexual acts on her parents to being forced to watch pornography, the abuse continued until she was an adult.

While being raped by her mother as a teenager, she begged the woman who was supposed to be her protector to stop while pushing her face away.

On some occasions her mother simply watched on as she was abused under the hands of her father.

After he raped her, the mother offered tissues for the clean up.

Giving evidence in court yesterday, the victim wept.

As tears fell from her eyes and her body shook, she questioned why this would happen to her.

The court heard that though the abuse may be over, the trauma has scarred her for life.

While some of the people in the courtroom also began to tear up, the woman's mother - who wore a cross necklace - appeared emotionless.

The court heard that her psychiatrist found she had no guilt or shame over what she put her children through.

The psychiatrist, who also cleared her of any mental illness, used Stockholm syndrome to describe the woman's behaviour. Another one of the woman's children, a boy, was forced into intercourse with her when he was 15.

He was regularly raped in the weeks leading to his father's death.

Prior to being raped for the final time in August 2016, his dad told him "this is the last time that you'll have to do this."

Following her father's death, the female victim confided in her other siblings who also made admissions to being abused by their parents.

One sister told her "similar things happened to me when I was living with mum and dad" but she "blocked them out."

A search of the man's phone revealed their youngest brother dressed only in a G-string.

Despite multiple children admitting to abuse at the hands of their parents, criminal charges were only laid for two of them. Judge David Reid, who described the case as "chilling," said he had never seen a case like it.

He reassured her that she was not to blame for what happened and advised her to seek counselling.

"This is a very sad case," Judge Reid said. "Quite frankly, it's disgusting.

"You're largely unsympathetic towards your children."

The victim also revealed her mother had messaged her partner days prior to the court sentencing to ask for sexual favours.

The woman will be eligible for parole in August 2023.