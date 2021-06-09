Ultimate guide: All you need to know about the Rocky Show

Rockhampton showgoers will be entertained with a wild west arena spectacular from the Rooftop Express show on Wednesday and Thursday.

The interactive, family-friendly display celebrates the heroes of the outback and features ponies, donkeys, bison and Australian stock horses as well as stock men and women.

“We are never really sure what is going to happen but it is going to make you laugh,” Rooftop Express Show director Dave Manchon said.

Based at Tamworth, NSW, it is the third time the show has visited the Rockhampton Agricultural Show.

“(We are a) little bit nervous because we know we are in the beef capital of Australia, we really want to put on a show,” Mr Manchon said.

“There is a lot of good cattlemen, a lot of good horse people in the crowd, but something for city kids as well.

“It’s great to be back doing what we do, it’s great to be back in Queensland under the beautiful blue skies.”

Dave Manchon from Rooftop Express chases the bison around the ring.

A main attraction of the show will be Rawhide, the 980kg “outlaw” bison, that Mr Manchon chases around on horseback to lead him up to stand on the back of the trailer.

“I work for him, he certainly doesn’t work for me,” Mr Manchon said.

Rockhampton region councillor, show committee member and ringmaster Ellen Smith is eager to see the show back on this year.

“As we know we didn’t have a show last year but this year I think everybody is eager to come out and patronise their shows and have a look at all the pavilions and the entertainment,” she said.

“We are all still governed by the Covid rules but in spite of that we are still able to have a wonderful show this year.”

Ms Smith thanked the team of more than 100 volunteers who made the event possible.

“Without our volunteers we wouldn’t have a show, we appreciate what they do.”

Event sponsors The Capricornian, Justin Stewart with their new mascot.

Camel racing, sponsored by The Capricornian, will be held on Thursday night.

“We haven’t had camel racing for more than a decade, that should be a really good spectator event,” Ms Smith said.

Councillor Drew Wickerson said the show was about bringing the community together.

“For many city kids this is the first time they have seen large cattle or camel races, goats or pigs, it’s just an eye-opener for them,” he said.

“Whether it’s your first kiss when you come off the rollercoaster or the Ferris wheel, shows makes memories for everyone.”

There will be fireworks each night of the show at 9pm Wednesday and Friday and at 8pm Thursday.

The Rockhampton Agricultural Show will celebrate 150 years in 2023.

Rockhampton Agricultural Show 2021

WHEN: Wednesday June 9 to Friday June 11, gates open 8am to 10pm with full programing 9am-9pm. Public holiday Thursday, June 10

WHERE: Rockhampton Showgrounds

COST: $5 for entry

TICKETS: Buy tickets online and beat the queue. Gate 8 on Lion Creek Road will be an Express Access Gate only for customers with tickets. Tickets will also be on sale at the Box Offices on Gate 1 and 2 during the event days online. Cash and EFTPOS accepted.

PARKING: Parking will be available onsite at Rockhampton State High School for $5 cash per standard size vehicle. There are also many on-street parking options available.

ATMS: ATMs will be available at the Robert Schwarten Pavilion and at The Fairground.

PROGRAM: Download the app for the full program: www.rockhampton.eventapp.com.au