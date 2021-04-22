ULTIMATE GUIDE: Anzac Day services, closures across region

While the COVID-19 pandemic forced Central Queenslanders to pay their respects from home at last year’s Anzac Day, things are getting back to normal in 2021.

The Rockhampton and Livingstone regions will once again gather for Anzac Day commemorations on Sunday, April 25.

Rockhampton region Mayor Tony Williams said he was pleased to see the return of traditional commemorative services.

“Not only is this year’s Anzac Day special because we are actually able to pay our respects in person again, but 2021 also marks the 100th year of the Royal Australian Air Force, which was established after WWI,” Mr Williams said.

“It’s wonderful we are able to hold traditional Anzac Day services again, following cancellations last year due to COVID.

“There will be Dawn Services in Rockhampton, Gracemere, Mount Morgan, Westwood, Bouldercombe, Marmor and Alton Downs as well as marches and various events throughout the region.”

Communities and Heritage Councillor, Drew Wickerson, said this year there would be a mixture of ways people could honour Australia’s veterans.

“Last year, the community found new ways to honour those who have served, and continue to serve our country, which was fantastic to see,” Mr Wickerson said.

“The great news is not only are we able to have in person services again, but those new ways, such as RSL Queensland’s Light Up the Dawn campaign, will be back again this year.

“We understand not everyone will be able to attend Anzac events and encourage those who can’t attend to participate in Light Up the Dawn, which started last year in the midst of the pandemic and saw people lighting candles at the end of their driveways as a way to commemorate our veterans.

“People will also be able to tune into 4RO who will be providing highlights of the march, broadcasting from in front of their office on Quay Street.”

Rockhampton services:

Rockhampton March

The march assembles at 9am at the intersection of Archer and Alma streets, with step-off at 9.57am.

The march will be from the intersection, turning right onto Victoria Parade, and marching under Fitzroy Bridge and along Quay Street.

The below temporary road closure conditions will be in place between 6am and 1pm:

Archer Street – between Denison Street and Victoria Parade

Alma Street – between Cambridge and Fitzroy Streets

Alma Lane – between Cambridge and Archer Streets

Bolsover Lane – between Cambridge and Archer Streets

Victoria Parade/Quay Street – between Archer and Derby Streets

Royal Street – between East Street and Victoria Parade

East Lane – between Cambridge and Fitzroy Streets

William Street – between East Lane and Quay Street

Denham Street – between East Lane and Quay Streets

Map for Rockhampton's Anzac Day March.

Rockhampton Service

The dawn service will take place at the Cenotaph in Rockhampton Botanic Gardens at 4.27am.

Spencer Street will be closed between Agnes and Anne Street, and Anne Street will be closed between Penlington and Spencer Streets between 3–6am.

There will be a free bus service for the dawn service at Botanic Gardens, which will depart Bunnings at 2.45am.

Seat numbers are limited due to COVID-19 restrictions. Anyone with mobility difficulties and their carers are encouraged to take up this service if needed.

To book a wheelchair space, call Sunbus on 49362133.

Gracemere March

The march assembles at 4.10am in front of the shops on Lawrie Street, with step-off at 4.30am.

Gracemere Service

The dawn service will take place at the Cenotaph at Gracemere RSL on James Street at 4.45am.

Participants are invited to attend a Gunfire breakfast in the RSL Club Rooms after the service.

Westwood Service

The service will take place at Westwood Hall on the Capricorn Highway at 6am.

Participants are invited to remain after the service for a barbecue breakfast.

Bouldercombe Service

The dawn service will take place at Lions Memorial Park on Leanne Hinchliffe Drive, Burnett Highway, at 4.28am.

Participants are invited to attend a gold coin donation breakfast after the service at the Recreation Complex.

Alton Downs Service

The dawn service will take place at the Alton Downs Hall Cenotaph on the corner of Nicholson and Ridgelands Roads at 4.27am.

Participants are invited to a sausage sizzle at the Alton Downs Hall after the service.

Marmor Service

The dawn service will take place at Marmor Memorial Park on Tynan Street at 4.27am.

Participants are invited to attend a breakfast at the Marmor Fire Brigade after the Dawn Service.

Mount Morgan March

The march assembles at 10.45am at the School of Arts on Morgan Street, with step-off at 11am.

The Anzac service will take place at Anzac Park on Morgan Street at 11.10am.

Mount Morgan Service

The dawn service will take place at Anzac Park on Morgan Street at 4.20am.

A Gunfire Breakfast will be held at the Soldiers Room on 18 Morgan Street at 5am.

CQ Military Museum

Breakfast and other activities will be held at the Drill Hall on 40 Archer Street from 5am to 5pm.

A Gunfire breakfast will be held from 5–10am for a gold coin donation.

The bar will operate from 5am and there will be a sausage sizzle following the march.

The museum opens at 9am and is free entry.

Livingstone services:

Yeppoon

The dawn service will take place at Yeppoon Foreshore at 5.30am.

The march will step-off at Heritage Railway Station at 9.30am.

There will be a service at Yeppoon War Memorial at 10am.

Emu Park

The dawn service will take place at Anzac Court at 5am.

The march will step-off at Granville Street at 8.30am.

There will be a service at Anzac Court at 9.30am.

The Caves

The dawn service will take place at Buch Square at 4.28am.

The march will step-off at Lions Park at 11.35am.

There will be a service at Buch Square at 12pm.

Keppel Sands

There will be a service at Schofield Park at 9am.

Mount Chalmers

There will be a service at Memorial Gardens at 1.30pm.

Marlborough

The march will step-off at Railway Street at 5.27am.

There will be a service at Lions Park at 5.30am.

Stanage Bay

There will be a service at Memorial Park at 11am.