Ultimate guide to Capricorn Coast Writers Festival 2021

Capricorn Coast Writers Festival 2021 is set to sizzle from June 11-13 with a host of exciting new events certain to enthral readers and writers alike.

In addition to a range of craft workshops for experienced and emerging writers, festival goers will enjoy panel discussions and book signings for readers who enjoy meeting and listening to authors talk about their books, their lives, and their careers.

Local authors can also participate in the Indie Book Marketplace which provides them with exposure and space to sell their books to festival attendees.

Committee member and acclaimed local author Amy Andrews said it was truly gratifying to be able to bring this face-to-face event back to the people of Central Queensland.

“Much like the big city festivals, this event is for readers as well as writers and we can’t wait to welcome everyone from near and far to get involved in the vast array of festival activities,” Ms Andrews said.

“It was important to the festival committee to include local authors in the program while also bringing big names to our regional writers festival.

“The regions often miss out on exposure to popular, best-selling, well known authors.

“Events like this are prevalent in the capital cities so why should regional communities be excluded from this experience?”

Many volunteer hours by festival committee members in preparation for the event has ensured the festival will engage people of all ages.

Ms Andrews said the Student Short Story Competition, supported by Yeppoon Rotary, was another new and exciting initiative and was now in the judging stages with entries across all age categories.

“We have had a particularly high participation rate in the primary school category and the work we have read thus far has been of an amazing standard,” she said.

“This year we also have the addition of Publisher Spotlights including a publisher from the University of QLD press.

“The free workshops specifically designed for children and young people and run by some of the best in the business will be popular for many.”

Matthew Condon and Hedley Thomas will speak at the event.

Investigative journalists and podcast kings Hedley Thomas (The Teacher’s Pet) and Matthew Condon will join the festival as speakers.

Award-winning author of nonfiction, historical fiction, commercial women’s fiction, children’s novels and poetry, Dr Anita Heiss will bring an exciting edge to the growing festival.

Holly Ringland.

Holly Ringland, whose debut novel The Lost Flowers of Alice Heart is being adapted to TV with Amazon prime and starring Sigourney Weaver, joins the line-up of talent.

Rachael Johns prolific author and bestseller of women’s fiction is travelling from Western Australia to share her experience at the festival.

Check out the program and book your tickets here.

Capricorn Coast Writers Festival highlights