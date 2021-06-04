Ultimate guide to Capricorn Coast Writers Festival 2021
Capricorn Coast Writers Festival 2021 is set to sizzle from June 11-13 with a host of exciting new events certain to enthral readers and writers alike.
In addition to a range of craft workshops for experienced and emerging writers, festival goers will enjoy panel discussions and book signings for readers who enjoy meeting and listening to authors talk about their books, their lives, and their careers.
Local authors can also participate in the Indie Book Marketplace which provides them with exposure and space to sell their books to festival attendees.
Committee member and acclaimed local author Amy Andrews said it was truly gratifying to be able to bring this face-to-face event back to the people of Central Queensland.
“Much like the big city festivals, this event is for readers as well as writers and we can’t wait to welcome everyone from near and far to get involved in the vast array of festival activities,” Ms Andrews said.
“It was important to the festival committee to include local authors in the program while also bringing big names to our regional writers festival.
“The regions often miss out on exposure to popular, best-selling, well known authors.
“Events like this are prevalent in the capital cities so why should regional communities be excluded from this experience?”
Many volunteer hours by festival committee members in preparation for the event has ensured the festival will engage people of all ages.
Ms Andrews said the Student Short Story Competition, supported by Yeppoon Rotary, was another new and exciting initiative and was now in the judging stages with entries across all age categories.
“We have had a particularly high participation rate in the primary school category and the work we have read thus far has been of an amazing standard,” she said.
“This year we also have the addition of Publisher Spotlights including a publisher from the University of QLD press.
“The free workshops specifically designed for children and young people and run by some of the best in the business will be popular for many.”
Investigative journalists and podcast kings Hedley Thomas (The Teacher’s Pet) and Matthew Condon will join the festival as speakers.
Award-winning author of nonfiction, historical fiction, commercial women’s fiction, children’s novels and poetry, Dr Anita Heiss will bring an exciting edge to the growing festival.
Holly Ringland, whose debut novel The Lost Flowers of Alice Heart is being adapted to TV with Amazon prime and starring Sigourney Weaver, joins the line-up of talent.
Rachael Johns prolific author and bestseller of women’s fiction is travelling from Western Australia to share her experience at the festival.
Check out the program and book your tickets here.
Capricorn Coast Writers Festival highlights
- CCWF opening Cocktail Party, Friday, June 11: Rub shoulders with authors, publishers, and presenters as you sip champagne and nibble on canapes at the festival’s glamorous opening event.
- In Conversation with Matthew Condon and Hedley Thomas: Join two giants of investigative journalism, Hedley Thomas, and Matthew Condon, as they start the festival with a bang during this entertaining, in-conversation event. Matthew Condon OAM, investigative journalist, best-selling author, and no. 1 podcast creator with Ghost Gate Road, will interview multi Walkley Award winning, investigative journalist and podcaster Hedley Thomas of The Teacher’s Pet and The Night Driver fame, in an hour-long discussion straddling their experiences in journalism, podcasting and true crime.
- Saturday night soiree with Holly Ringland, Dr Anita Heiss and Rachael Johns Compered by Paul Culliver: Join our three headline authors – Holly Ringland, Dr Anita Heiss and Rachael Johns as they each talk about a secret subject. To be followed by a lively panel discussing books, writing, life, the universe, and everything. The event is compered by Paul Culliver from ABC Radio Capricornia and promises to be a night of fun, laughter, and entertainment for all.
- Six author discussion panels perfect for readers who love to listen to authors talk about how they do the things they do – Crafting Stories for Children, What’s Love Got to Do With It, Inside The Mind Of An Author, Riveting Research, So What Does An Editor Do, The Rise of Indie Publishing.