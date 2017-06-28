24°
News

Ultimate Holiday Guide: 60 events to entertain the kids

Melanie Plane
| 28th Jun 2017 12:35 PM
City Centre Plaza will hold special school holidays activities.
City Centre Plaza will hold special school holidays activities.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

LOOKING for something to do with the kids this school holidays? We've got you covered:

Wednesday June 28

  • Bear Making: Make your own furry friend for only $7 at the Yeppoon Central Shopping Centre.
  • Lively Rhyme Time: Introduce your child to the wonderful world of books and stories through imaginative play, drama, song, dance and fingerplays. Learn some simple tips for early literacy development with the First Five Forever initiative. Lively Rhyme Time will take place at the North Rockhampton Library, Mount Morgan Library and Gracemere Community Hall, from 10am-11am.
  • Archer Park Rail Museum: Ride the Purrey Steam Tram Rides on Wednesday and Sundays. Explore the C17 Steam Loco and Diesel Engine, climb aboard the restored passenger carriages. See the Museum, change train signals, use the antique phones and lots more activities. There will also be food and drinks on sale from our wonderful tea room. 10am-1pm.
  • CoderDojo Club: Dojos provide fun, free and social open learning environments where young people can meet others with similar interests, develop 21st century skills and build creative projects of their own choice using digital technology. 5.30pm-6.30pm at the Rockhampton Regional Library.
  • Recharge Youth Conference 2017: Recharge is a first for the region. It's an opportunity for the youth of the region to get together in a safe environment and eat some food, play some games, listen or mosh to some local bands and engage with others. The event will run over 2 days and 3 nights. All are welcome. Simply contact recharge and request a registration form. Oasis New Life Centre from 5.30pm.
  • Play-Doh Interactive Zone: Stockland Rockhampton, outside Mystique Jewellers until Friday 30th June, 11am - 2pm.
  • Winter Woolly Craft and Pop-Up Library: Come on down to the Cawarral Community Hall for a busy morning of craft and fun. Turn wool into hanging works of art to decorate your room and transform a white sock into a cute snowman. There will be toys, board games, robots and books. Join the library and find out about the free library app. Library staff will be there to answer any questions about the services and share a story or two. 9am-11am.

There are plenty of arts and crafts activities on offer.
There are plenty of arts and crafts activities on offer. Emma Boughen

Thursday June 29

  • Bear Making: Make your own furry friend for only $7 at the Yeppoon Central Shopping Centre.
  • Archer Park Rail Museum: Enjoy exciting rides on the Section Car on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. Explore the C17 Steam Loco and Diesel Engine, climb aboard the restored passenger carriages. See the Museum, change train signals, use the antique phones and lots more activities. There will also be food and drinks on sale from our wonderful tea room. 10am-1pm.
  • CD Dream Catchers: Weave your own Dream Catcher using old CDs and wool. Suitable for primary school aged children. To book please phone 4936 8043. North Rockhampton Library from 10am-11am.
  • Play-Doh Interactive Zone: Stockland Rockhampton, outside Mystique Jewellers until Friday 30th June, 11am - 2pm.
  • Baby Beatz: Sing...Dance...Pretend. Come along and bond with your child through musical sounds and rhythmic music. Allow yourself a half hour to relax and play with music together. Play bells, sticks, shakers, drums with experienced teacher Jan Boyd. For children birth to 4 years. Bring morning tea for afterwards! Thwaite Park, Keppel Cove Estate, Zilzie from 9.30am-10am.
  • Free Play: Have free reign in the Yeppoon Library to meet friends and create your own fun with Lego, Duplo, board games, puppets and more. Aimed at ages 5 and up. 9am-11am.
  • Everything and Anything Journal Making School Holiday Art Workshop: The everything and anything Journal plus a hand stitched felt case to keep it safe! Warning: This workshop may result in you having fun! Part One: Create a handful of cool backgrounds using inks, paint and junk. Using stencils, spraying inks, junk printing and paint blowing. You will create the pages for your book. Part Two: Bind your pages together using a simple 3 hole pamphlet stich. Create your hand-stitched case for your journal to slip into. Continue to decorate and embellish your book with pens and collage. You can use your unique 'everything and anything journal' for whatever you need it to be! Fee includes tuition by a highly experienced tutor, all materials and a light morning tea will be provided. Please bring a drink bottle and wear closed in shoes and old clothes. If your child will need to eat lunch before 1pm, please pack a small lunchbox. The Mill Gallery Yeppoon from 10am-1pm.
  • KSA Junior Drama Day: An amazing afternoon of fun, friendships and best of all acting!! $40 for the day. Discounts apply for students attending more than one day. Bookings are essential. Kayla's Studio of the Arts from 12pm-3pm.
  • School Holiday Kids Make & Take fun: Come along for a free kids holiday fun. Chemical free, Aromatic play dough, Scented Bubbles and Playful bath salts. Using YL Oils discover how a chemical free home can benefit your whole family while the kids are entertained! At That Wholefood Place from 10.30am.

Archer Park Railway Museum offer oodles of school holiday fun.
Archer Park Railway Museum offer oodles of school holiday fun. Archer Park Rail Museum

Friday June 30

  • Bear Making: Make your own furry friend for only $7 at the Yeppoon Central Shopping Centre.
  • Anime / Manga Drawing Club: Keen cartoonists are invited to practice drawing skills and learn from each other in a supportive environment. Bring your pens, pencils, and paper to the North Rocky Library for a relaxed art experience from 3.30pm-5pm.
  • Play-Doh Interactive Zone: Stockland Rockhampton, outside Mystique Jewellers until Friday 30th June, 11am - 2pm.
  • Youth Movies: The Smurfs: The Lost Village (G) - 4pm to 5.30pm and Beauty and The Beast (PG) - 6.30pm to 8:45 pm. Yeppoon Town Hall.
  • Winter Woolly Craft: Turn wool into hanging works of art to decorate your room and transform a white sock into a cute snowman. Ages 6+ (Please bring your own sock if possible.) Call 4913 3850 to book your spot! Byfield Library 10am-11am.
  • Arts in the Park on Holidays: Arts in the Park on Holidays is a Rockhampton Regional Council initiative that encourages participation in the arts an essential and dynamic part of our culture. Recommended for ages 4+ and all minors under 18 must be supervised by a parent or carer. Botanic Gardens Tearooms from 10am-1pm.
  • School Holiday Kids Yoga: Kids Yoga- 5 to 8 years. Build confidence, creativity and calm! $12.50 single class or $20 per child 2 class pass (2nd class 06/7/17 11.30am) Body 'n Soul Yoga, Wandal, from 11.30am.
  • School Holiday Kids Yoga: Kids Yoga- 9 to 12 years. Build confidence, creativity and calm! $12.50 single class or $20 per child 2 class pass (2nd class 06/7/17 2.30pm) Body 'n Soul Yoga, Wandal, from 2.30pm.

Face painting over the school holidays at City Centre Plaza.
Face painting over the school holidays at City Centre Plaza. Brenda Strong GLA100114KIDS

Saturday July 1

  • Give Me 5 For Kids Inaugural Rocky Concert: Presented by Tobe Entertainment, Great Western Hotel & Triple M Central Queensland. Raising vital funds for sick kids with performances by Creedance Clearwater Rvival Show, The Eagles Stage Show & Stone Cold Chisel (The Jimmy Barnes/Cold Chisel Show). Tickets are $29.
  • Arts in the Park on Holidays: Arts in the Park on Holidays is a Rockhampton Regional Council initiative that encourages participation in the arts an essential and dynamic part of our culture. Recommended for ages 4+ and all minors under 18 must be supervised by a parent or carer. Botanic Gardens Tearooms from 1pm-3pm.
  • Girl Guides Come and Try Day: Girl Guides South Rockhampton are launching a new unit and invite you to come and try for free! Join the free program and activities, meet our State Commissioner and enjoy a sausage sizzle! 32 Larnach St Allestown from 10.30am-2pm.

Sunday July 2

  • Train Rides in the Park: Ride behind a steam engine or a diesel locomotive around the park. Family fun for all ages. From 1pm-4pm at Leichhardt Park, cnr Cambridge and Campbell Streets, Rockhampton.
  • Mt Chalmers History Centre: Come along to the Mt. Chalmers History Centre and view a pictorial display of life and times in an old gold and copper mining town. 24 School Street Mount Chalmers from 10am-2pm.
  • KSA Senior Drama Day: A fun filled day of drama and acting. Throughout the day students will learn numerous acting styles and techniques. Open to all students aged 12+ $40 for the day. Discounts apply for students attending more than one day. Bookings are essential. Kayla's Studio of the Arts from 11am-3pm.

Face painting over the school holidays at City Centre Plaza.
Face painting over the school holidays at City Centre Plaza. Brenda Strong GLA100114KIDS

Monday July 3

  • TechnoTots: The TechnoTots sessions provide an intergenerational approach to learning and playing with new digital gadgets and online technologies. It's easy - and lots of fun! 10am-11am at Mount Morgan Library.
  • Stockland Holiday Fun: Bring the kids in to create their very own snack on a smoothie bike! Come and see these amazing and unique bikes and enjoy a delicious smoothie. Located outside Wayne's World of Meats from 11am-2pm.
  • NAIDOC Week - Yeppoon: Symbolic NAIDOC march - assemble at old Yeppoon Railway station for a 10.30am start. March concludes at Yeppoon Town Hall. From 11am - Opening of Indigenous Artist's exhibition - Kim Warcon From 12noon - Assemble at the Spirit Stone, Yeppoon foreshore for a smoking ceremony, Welcome to Country, Flag Raising, speakers, dancers, High School Indigenous Achievement awards.
  • Yarn Skills: Learn some handy skills to make pompoms, finger knit and sew to decorate adorable bags, accessories and animals. Ages 6+. Emu Park Library from 10am-11am.
  • Become a Little Aussie Ranger PLUS Free Face Painting: Join Peter and Jodie from Little Aussie Encounters at City Centre Plaza Rockhampton to learn about, and touch some of Australia's coolest wild life! Shows from 10am, 11am, 12noon and 1pm daily. See crocodiles, turtles, lizards, snakes, frogs, spiders, litter bugs, millipedes, stick insects, scorpions and many more. Pick up a FREE Little Aussie Ranger badge too! But hurry it's only while stocks last. PLUS Free Face Painting from 11am to 2pm daily.
  • Arts in the Park on Holidays: Arts in the Park on Holidays is a Rockhampton Regional Council initiative that encourages participation in the arts an essential and dynamic part of our culture. Recommended for ages 4+ and all minors under 18 must be supervised by a parent or carer. Botanic Gardens Tearooms from 10am-1pm.
  • KSA Junior Dance Day: S day filled with fun, new friends and most importantly dance. Throughout the day students will learn combinations and techniques in three different styles; lyrical, hip hop and jazz from two of our amazing teachers Miss Alexa and Miss Kayla. Open to kids aged 6-11 from all studios. No experience required, just a smile. $40 for the day. Discounts apply for students attending more than one day. Bookings are essential. 10am-2pm at Kayla's Studio of the Arts.

Tuesday July 4

  • Ozobot: Discover the fascinating world of robotics with the library's suite of robots. Participants will discover how to code using Ozobots at the North Rockhampton Library. 10am-11.30am
  • Spheros Painting: Discover the fascinating world of robotics with the library's suite of robots. Participants will discover how to code and paint using Spheros at the North Rockhampton Library. 2pm-3.30pm
  • Stockland Holiday Fun: Bring the kids in to create their very own snack on a smoothie bike! Come and see these amazing and unique bikes and enjoy a delicious smoothie. Located outside Wayne's World of Meats from 11am-2pm.
  • Yarn Skills: Learn some handy skills to make pompoms, finger knit and sew to decorate adorable bags, accessories and animals. Ages 6+. Yeppoon Library from 10am-11am.
  • Become a Little Aussie Ranger PLUS Free Face Painting: Join Peter and Jodie from Little Aussie Encounters at City Centre Plaza Rockhampton to learn about, and touch some of Australia's coolest wild life! Shows from 10am, 11am, 12noon and 1pm daily. See crocodiles, turtles, lizards, snakes, frogs, spiders, litter bugs, millipedes, stick insects, scorpions and many more. Pick up a FREE Little Aussie Ranger badge too! But hurry it's only while stocks last. PLUS Free Face Painting from 11am to 2pm daily.

Wednesday July 5

  • Stockland Holiday Fun: Bring the kids in to create their very own snack on a smoothie bike! Come and see these amazing and unique bikes and enjoy a delicious smoothie. Located outside Wayne's World of Meats from 11am-2pm.
  • Sphero: Meet Sphero, a robotic app controlled ball. Learn the basics of manoeuvring and coding using an ipad. Ages 8+. Emu Park Cultural Hall 11.30am-12.30pm.
  • Become a Little Aussie Ranger PLUS Free Face Painting: Join Peter and Jodie from Little Aussie Encounters at City Centre Plaza Rockhampton to learn about, and touch some of Australia's coolest wild life! Shows from 10am, 11am, 12noon and 1pm daily. See crocodiles, turtles, lizards, snakes, frogs, spiders, litter bugs, millipedes, stick insects, scorpions and many more. Pick up a FREE Little Aussie Ranger badge too! But hurry it's only while stocks last. PLUS Free Face Painting from 11am to 2pm daily.

Thursday July 6

  • Stockland Holiday Fun: Bring the kids in to create their very own snack on a smoothie bike! Come and see these amazing and unique bikes and enjoy a delicious smoothie. Located outside Wayne's World of Meats from 11am-2pm.
  • Mini Wooden Pallet Signs School Holiday Art Workshop: Join Amber Countryman in a morning of fun with artistic and manual working skills to be learnt! Participants can arrive at the workshop to choose their pre-cut and sanded slabs of wood. After finishing the sanding, students will design their signs, then can image transfer, stamp, paint, glue and wire wrap their way to a beautiful and unique hanging sign made from recycled materials. Perfect as a bedroom decoration or perhaps a gift for your favourite friend or family member! The Mill Gallery Yeppoon from 10am-1pm.
  • Sphero: Meet Sphero, a robotic app controlled ball. Learn the basics of manoeuvring and coding using an ipad. Ages 8+. Yeppoon Library 10am-11am.
  • Become a Little Aussie Ranger PLUS Free Face Painting: Join Peter and Jodie from Little Aussie Encounters at City Centre Plaza Rockhampton to learn about, and touch some of Australia's coolest wild life! Shows from 10am, 11am, 12noon and 1pm daily. See crocodiles, turtles, lizards, snakes, frogs, spiders, litter bugs, millipedes, stick insects, scorpions and many more. Pick up a FREE Little Aussie Ranger badge too! But hurry it's only while stocks last. PLUS Free Face Painting from 11am to 2pm daily.

There are plenty of arts and crafts activities on offer.
There are plenty of arts and crafts activities on offer. Luka Kauzlaric GLA040713BDIY

Friday July 7

  • Lively Stories: Enjoy the drama and playfulness of a storytelling session at the library. Sessions may include told and retold stories, poetry, chants, raps, songs, music and a simple craft activity. North Rockhampton Library from 10am-11am.
  • Lively Toddler Time: Get active with your toddler. Dance, wriggle and move to songs, rhymes and creative play. Rockhampton Regional Library from 10am-10.30am.
  • Spheros: Discover the fascinating world of robotics with the library's suite of robots. Participants will discover how to code using Spheros at the North Rockhampton Library from 3.30pm-4.30pm. Suitable for ages 8 - 11 years.
  • Teen Spheros: Discover the fascinating world of robotics with the library's suite of robots. Participants will discover how to code using Spheros at the North Rockhampton Library. From 4.30pm-5.30pm.
  • Stockland Holiday Fun: Bring the kids in to create their very own snack on a smoothie bike! Come and see these amazing and unique bikes and enjoy a delicious smoothie. Located outside Wayne's World of Meats from 11am-2pm.
  • Yarn Skills: Learn some handy skills to make pompoms, finger knit and sew to decorate adorable bags, accessories and animals. Ages 6+. Raspberry Creek Homestead at 10am-11am.
  • Become a Little Aussie Ranger PLUS Free Face Painting: Join Peter and Jodie from Little Aussie Encounters at City Centre Plaza Rockhampton to learn about, and touch some of Australia's coolest wild life! Shows from 10am, 11am, 12noon and 1pm daily. See crocodiles, turtles, lizards, snakes, frogs, spiders, litter bugs, millipedes, stick insects, scorpions and many more. Pick up a FREE Little Aussie Ranger badge too! But hurry it's only while stocks last. PLUS Free Face Painting from 11am to 2pm daily.

Saturday July 8

  • Talisman Saber Open Day: This is your chance to get up close to a vast display of military equipment. Enjoy the opportunity to talk with US and Australian Defence Force personnel. Food and drinks available for sale. A great afternoon out for the whole family with entertainment provided by the Australian Army Band Brisbane. Rockhampton Showgrounds from 11.30am-4pm.
  • NAIDOC Week - Emu Park: 10am - Assemble at Singing Ship for symbolic march. 12noon - Bell Park NAIDOC festival begins! Smoking ceremony, Welcome to Country, Guest Speakers, Dancers, Artists, Displays, Kupa-Mari, Sausage Sizzle, Primary School Indigenous Achievement Awards. Transport available - call Aunty Sally - 0439 745 641.
  • Become a Little Aussie Ranger PLUS Free Face Painting: Join Peter and Jodie from Little Aussie Encounters at City Centre Plaza Rockhampton to learn about, and touch some of Australia's coolest wild life! Shows from 10am, 11am, 12noon and 1pm daily. See crocodiles, turtles, lizards, snakes, frogs, spiders, litter bugs, millipedes, stick insects, scorpions and many more. Pick up a FREE Little Aussie Ranger badge too! But hurry it's only while stocks last. PLUS Free Face Painting from 11am to 2pm daily.

Sunday July 9

  • Heritage Village Markets: Set in the unique atmosphere of the Heritage Village, there's a huge variety of stalls, farm animals for the kids and rides for all ages. Gates open from 8am.
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  rockhampton school holiday entertainment rockhampton school holiday events school holidays whatson

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

A CITY drenched in culture, Brisbane is again flaunting an arts and culture events calendar fit for a queen.

A whisky-lover's blueprint to Brisbane's best bars

Check out The Gresham for some old-school fine drops.

SCOTCH, Whiskey and Whisky; it all gets a bit confusing.

Your guide to the best Brisbane markets

Enjoy the beautiful offerings of one of Brisbane's many markets.

WHO doesn’t love a good market!?

8 things you didn't know you could do at North Straddie

Watch these guys while you enjoy the magical sunset of an evening.

NORTH Stradbroke Island is the perfect getaway.

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Shock death of popular Rocky Zoo animal, internet star

Shock death of popular Rocky Zoo animal, internet star

Rockhampton Zoo keepers expressed their sadness with a tribute post on social media.

Mayor's FIFO focus at big Rocky business meeting

Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow shakes hands with Adani chairman Gautam Adani.

Cr Margaret Strelow remains hopeful as Adani decision nears.

Rocky council's record $117M spend, what's in it for you

Councillor Stephen Schwarten, Cr Rose Swadling, Cr Cherie Rutherford and Cr Tony Williams watch on as Mayor Margaret Strelow delivers the draft budget for 2015/16.

Mayor Strelow delivers her "transformational” 2017-18 draft budget

Man claims rogue fishermen threatened to throw him in Fitzroy

Mick Callow says people are fishing too close to the barrage.

Anglers have had enough of people "blatantly breaking the law”

Local Partners

Work begins on new disaster centre

Deputy Premier Jackie Trad at construction launch.

Vital Queensland service needs your help

THEY help 40,000 people by providing more than 140 services.

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

Take luxury food, wine tour around Toowoomba

FOODIE CULTURE: Emily Moon (left) and Cheryse Bliesner with the Hummer used for Toowoomba's Luxury Food and Wine Tour.

It is designed to highlight the best produce the region has to offer

Mega guide of events on in CQ this weekend

FAMILY FUN: Archer Park Railway Museum will hold a family fun day on Sunday.

From country shows to food markets, there's something for everyone.

Game of Thrones: Crucial details you probably forgot

IT’S been a while since we’ve been to Westeros. But there are some crucial story points you need to remember before we head back there for season seven.

Mariah Carey: 'I don't know where the motherf---er is'

Mariah Carey interviewed on Israeli television

'He’s somewhere doing something'

Pregnant Serena Williams nude on cover of Vanity Fair

"My heart dropped. Like literally it dropped,”

Aussie comedian: 'I was given a 7% chance of living'

Comedian Fiona O'Loughlin

‘Oh my god, you’re alive?'

Wonder Woman sequel underway

Gal Gadot in a scene from the movie Wonder Woman.

IT’S no surprise plans are already underway for Wonder Woman 2.

MasterChef: Fish fry feast too much for Ipswich cook

Willowbank native Nicole Stevenson has been eliminated from MasterChef.

NICOLE Stevenson narrowly misses out on MasterChef's Top 10.

Thor on holiday: Chris Hemsworth is here!

If you didn't know who he was - you'd think he was a local

Tradies and Families look Closer

108 Stamford Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 2 2 $269,900

Step inside to DISCOVER a BIG home that is well laid out and OFFERS safe family living. Upstairs provides PRIVACY for the whole family. - If dad is after room for...

POSITIONED IN PRESTIGOUS NORMAN GARDENS

32 Nagle Drive, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $435,000

The open plan layout is the MAJOR attraction to this GREAT property delivering FAMILY LUXURY LIVING! - Designed for EASE of living, with beautiful BIG kitchen...

CENTRAL LIFESTYLE!

23 Ingram Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 4 1 3 $269,000

Every detail has been thought of including room for DADS TOYS in the rear shed and mums garden under the large shady trees. This home has been in the family for...

MAKE YOUR MOVE TODAY!!

83 Clifton Street, Berserker 4701

House 2 1 2 $160,000

This home defies conventionality, NEVER judge a book by its cover. This one should be looked at more closely. ITS CHEAP!! - Offering perspective BUYERS a chance...

4 Bedrooms, Ensuite and Drive Through Access To A Shed!!

3 Churchill Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 4 2 4 $269,000

Situated in Park Avenue and close to schools and shops, is this highset family home with a rockblock base and cladding. An extension to the back of the home has...

Centrally Located Investment Opportunity

11/104 Talford Street, Allenstown 4700

Unit 2 1 1 $149,000

Located in popular Allenstown this 2 bedroom, 3rd floor unit in the Talford Court apartment complex won't last long. Perfect investment opportunity or gateway into...

A Property with Personality!

42 Agnew Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 1 2 $339,000

This High set home has plenty of space for you and your family and would be an ideal investment property. Located in the central area of Norman Gardens in a quiet...

3 Bedroom/New Kitchen

36 Tung Yeen Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 2 $199,000

This 3 bedroom home is close to schools, major shopping, doctors, hotels etc. and is a pleasure to inspect. Features include, 3 bedrooms, brand new kitchen...

SOLID HOME / SOLID RETURNS / SOLID INVESTMENT

240 Talford Street, Allenstown 4700

House 2 1 2 $229,000

With a great tenant in place this two bedroom solid gable home is showing good returns for any astute investor. Conveniently located within walking distance to the...

Immaculate, Open Plan Living

7 Nerang Close, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 2 $310,000

Positioned in the quietest of cul de sacs is where you will find 7 Nerang Close. From the moment you lay eyes on it you will appreciate the care and attention...

Agent judged among the world's best

Century 21 on Duporth principal Damien Said with team members Ryan Tomlinson, Jamie Smith, Kristie Cannon, Andrew Richardson and Sarah Beckman at the Maroochydore office.

Sunshine Coast real estate agent named in world-wide group's top 25

Island caretaker has weeks to live, abandons paradise

St Bees managing director Phil Webb, has been struck with illness and it has prompted the sale of the island.

His health has deteriorated in the past couple of months

Prime CBD site sold as laneway culture progresses

The Longs building Ruthven Street has been purchased by a group of investors to be renovated into a series of shops/eateries. June 2017

How investors and council plan to transform the Toowoomba CBD

Gateway opens to $3b Coast mega estate

VISION: An artist's impression of the Palmview development 'Harmony' and its linear park.

New road provides link from the past to the future

Major German supermarket set to open in southeast Queensland

German supermarket giant Kaufland is understood to have approached southeast Queensland councils about a possible distribution centre, which would kickstart the establishment of new supermarkets.

Supermarket giant Kaufland has its eyes firmly on Queensland.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!