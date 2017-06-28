Ultimate Holiday Guide: 60 events to entertain the kids

LOOKING for something to do with the kids this school holidays? We've got you covered:
Wednesday June 28
- Bear Making: Make your own furry friend for only $7 at the Yeppoon Central Shopping Centre.
- Lively Rhyme Time: Introduce your child to the wonderful world of books and stories through imaginative play, drama, song, dance and fingerplays. Learn some simple tips for early literacy development with the First Five Forever initiative. Lively Rhyme Time will take place at the North Rockhampton Library, Mount Morgan Library and Gracemere Community Hall, from 10am-11am.
- Archer Park Rail Museum: Ride the Purrey Steam Tram Rides on Wednesday and Sundays. Explore the C17 Steam Loco and Diesel Engine, climb aboard the restored passenger carriages. See the Museum, change train signals, use the antique phones and lots more activities. There will also be food and drinks on sale from our wonderful tea room. 10am-1pm.
- CoderDojo Club: Dojos provide fun, free and social open learning environments where young people can meet others with similar interests, develop 21st century skills and build creative projects of their own choice using digital technology. 5.30pm-6.30pm at the Rockhampton Regional Library.
- Recharge Youth Conference 2017: Recharge is a first for the region. It's an opportunity for the youth of the region to get together in a safe environment and eat some food, play some games, listen or mosh to some local bands and engage with others. The event will run over 2 days and 3 nights. All are welcome. Simply contact recharge and request a registration form. Oasis New Life Centre from 5.30pm.
- Play-Doh Interactive Zone: Stockland Rockhampton, outside Mystique Jewellers until Friday 30th June, 11am - 2pm.
- Winter Woolly Craft and Pop-Up Library: Come on down to the Cawarral Community Hall for a busy morning of craft and fun. Turn wool into hanging works of art to decorate your room and transform a white sock into a cute snowman. There will be toys, board games, robots and books. Join the library and find out about the free library app. Library staff will be there to answer any questions about the services and share a story or two. 9am-11am.
Thursday June 29
- Archer Park Rail Museum: Enjoy exciting rides on the Section Car on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. Explore the C17 Steam Loco and Diesel Engine, climb aboard the restored passenger carriages. See the Museum, change train signals, use the antique phones and lots more activities. There will also be food and drinks on sale from our wonderful tea room. 10am-1pm.
- CD Dream Catchers: Weave your own Dream Catcher using old CDs and wool. Suitable for primary school aged children. To book please phone 4936 8043. North Rockhampton Library from 10am-11am.
- Baby Beatz: Sing...Dance...Pretend. Come along and bond with your child through musical sounds and rhythmic music. Allow yourself a half hour to relax and play with music together. Play bells, sticks, shakers, drums with experienced teacher Jan Boyd. For children birth to 4 years. Bring morning tea for afterwards! Thwaite Park, Keppel Cove Estate, Zilzie from 9.30am-10am.
- Free Play: Have free reign in the Yeppoon Library to meet friends and create your own fun with Lego, Duplo, board games, puppets and more. Aimed at ages 5 and up. 9am-11am.
- Everything and Anything Journal Making School Holiday Art Workshop: The everything and anything Journal plus a hand stitched felt case to keep it safe! Warning: This workshop may result in you having fun! Part One: Create a handful of cool backgrounds using inks, paint and junk. Using stencils, spraying inks, junk printing and paint blowing. You will create the pages for your book. Part Two: Bind your pages together using a simple 3 hole pamphlet stich. Create your hand-stitched case for your journal to slip into. Continue to decorate and embellish your book with pens and collage. You can use your unique 'everything and anything journal' for whatever you need it to be! Fee includes tuition by a highly experienced tutor, all materials and a light morning tea will be provided. Please bring a drink bottle and wear closed in shoes and old clothes. If your child will need to eat lunch before 1pm, please pack a small lunchbox. The Mill Gallery Yeppoon from 10am-1pm.
- KSA Junior Drama Day: An amazing afternoon of fun, friendships and best of all acting!! $40 for the day. Discounts apply for students attending more than one day. Bookings are essential. Kayla's Studio of the Arts from 12pm-3pm.
- School Holiday Kids Make & Take fun: Come along for a free kids holiday fun. Chemical free, Aromatic play dough, Scented Bubbles and Playful bath salts. Using YL Oils discover how a chemical free home can benefit your whole family while the kids are entertained! At That Wholefood Place from 10.30am.
Friday June 30
- Anime / Manga Drawing Club: Keen cartoonists are invited to practice drawing skills and learn from each other in a supportive environment. Bring your pens, pencils, and paper to the North Rocky Library for a relaxed art experience from 3.30pm-5pm.
- Youth Movies: The Smurfs: The Lost Village (G) - 4pm to 5.30pm and Beauty and The Beast (PG) - 6.30pm to 8:45 pm. Yeppoon Town Hall.
- Winter Woolly Craft: Turn wool into hanging works of art to decorate your room and transform a white sock into a cute snowman. Ages 6+ (Please bring your own sock if possible.) Call 4913 3850 to book your spot! Byfield Library 10am-11am.
- Arts in the Park on Holidays: Arts in the Park on Holidays is a Rockhampton Regional Council initiative that encourages participation in the arts an essential and dynamic part of our culture. Recommended for ages 4+ and all minors under 18 must be supervised by a parent or carer. Botanic Gardens Tearooms from 10am-1pm.
- School Holiday Kids Yoga: Kids Yoga- 5 to 8 years. Build confidence, creativity and calm! $12.50 single class or $20 per child 2 class pass (2nd class 06/7/17 11.30am) Body 'n Soul Yoga, Wandal, from 11.30am.
- School Holiday Kids Yoga: Kids Yoga- 9 to 12 years. Build confidence, creativity and calm! $12.50 single class or $20 per child 2 class pass (2nd class 06/7/17 2.30pm) Body 'n Soul Yoga, Wandal, from 2.30pm.
Saturday July 1
- Give Me 5 For Kids Inaugural Rocky Concert: Presented by Tobe Entertainment, Great Western Hotel & Triple M Central Queensland. Raising vital funds for sick kids with performances by Creedance Clearwater Rvival Show, The Eagles Stage Show & Stone Cold Chisel (The Jimmy Barnes/Cold Chisel Show). Tickets are $29.
- Arts in the Park on Holidays: Arts in the Park on Holidays is a Rockhampton Regional Council initiative that encourages participation in the arts an essential and dynamic part of our culture. Recommended for ages 4+ and all minors under 18 must be supervised by a parent or carer. Botanic Gardens Tearooms from 1pm-3pm.
- Girl Guides Come and Try Day: Girl Guides South Rockhampton are launching a new unit and invite you to come and try for free! Join the free program and activities, meet our State Commissioner and enjoy a sausage sizzle! 32 Larnach St Allestown from 10.30am-2pm.
Sunday July 2
- Train Rides in the Park: Ride behind a steam engine or a diesel locomotive around the park. Family fun for all ages. From 1pm-4pm at Leichhardt Park, cnr Cambridge and Campbell Streets, Rockhampton.
- Mt Chalmers History Centre: Come along to the Mt. Chalmers History Centre and view a pictorial display of life and times in an old gold and copper mining town. 24 School Street Mount Chalmers from 10am-2pm.
- KSA Senior Drama Day: A fun filled day of drama and acting. Throughout the day students will learn numerous acting styles and techniques. Open to all students aged 12+ $40 for the day. Discounts apply for students attending more than one day. Bookings are essential. Kayla's Studio of the Arts from 11am-3pm.
Monday July 3
- TechnoTots: The TechnoTots sessions provide an intergenerational approach to learning and playing with new digital gadgets and online technologies. It's easy - and lots of fun! 10am-11am at Mount Morgan Library.
- Stockland Holiday Fun: Bring the kids in to create their very own snack on a smoothie bike! Come and see these amazing and unique bikes and enjoy a delicious smoothie. Located outside Wayne's World of Meats from 11am-2pm.
- NAIDOC Week - Yeppoon: Symbolic NAIDOC march - assemble at old Yeppoon Railway station for a 10.30am start. March concludes at Yeppoon Town Hall. From 11am - Opening of Indigenous Artist's exhibition - Kim Warcon From 12noon - Assemble at the Spirit Stone, Yeppoon foreshore for a smoking ceremony, Welcome to Country, Flag Raising, speakers, dancers, High School Indigenous Achievement awards.
- Yarn Skills: Learn some handy skills to make pompoms, finger knit and sew to decorate adorable bags, accessories and animals. Ages 6+. Emu Park Library from 10am-11am.
- Become a Little Aussie Ranger PLUS Free Face Painting: Join Peter and Jodie from Little Aussie Encounters at City Centre Plaza Rockhampton to learn about, and touch some of Australia's coolest wild life! Shows from 10am, 11am, 12noon and 1pm daily. See crocodiles, turtles, lizards, snakes, frogs, spiders, litter bugs, millipedes, stick insects, scorpions and many more. Pick up a FREE Little Aussie Ranger badge too! But hurry it's only while stocks last. PLUS Free Face Painting from 11am to 2pm daily.
- Arts in the Park on Holidays: Arts in the Park on Holidays is a Rockhampton Regional Council initiative that encourages participation in the arts an essential and dynamic part of our culture. Recommended for ages 4+ and all minors under 18 must be supervised by a parent or carer. Botanic Gardens Tearooms from 10am-1pm.
- KSA Junior Dance Day: S day filled with fun, new friends and most importantly dance. Throughout the day students will learn combinations and techniques in three different styles; lyrical, hip hop and jazz from two of our amazing teachers Miss Alexa and Miss Kayla. Open to kids aged 6-11 from all studios. No experience required, just a smile. $40 for the day. Discounts apply for students attending more than one day. Bookings are essential. 10am-2pm at Kayla's Studio of the Arts.
Tuesday July 4
- Ozobot: Discover the fascinating world of robotics with the library's suite of robots. Participants will discover how to code using Ozobots at the North Rockhampton Library. 10am-11.30am
- Spheros Painting: Discover the fascinating world of robotics with the library's suite of robots. Participants will discover how to code and paint using Spheros at the North Rockhampton Library. 2pm-3.30pm
- Yarn Skills: Learn some handy skills to make pompoms, finger knit and sew to decorate adorable bags, accessories and animals. Ages 6+. Yeppoon Library from 10am-11am.
Wednesday July 5
- Sphero: Meet Sphero, a robotic app controlled ball. Learn the basics of manoeuvring and coding using an ipad. Ages 8+. Emu Park Cultural Hall 11.30am-12.30pm.
Thursday July 6
- Mini Wooden Pallet Signs School Holiday Art Workshop: Join Amber Countryman in a morning of fun with artistic and manual working skills to be learnt! Participants can arrive at the workshop to choose their pre-cut and sanded slabs of wood. After finishing the sanding, students will design their signs, then can image transfer, stamp, paint, glue and wire wrap their way to a beautiful and unique hanging sign made from recycled materials. Perfect as a bedroom decoration or perhaps a gift for your favourite friend or family member! The Mill Gallery Yeppoon from 10am-1pm.
- Sphero: Meet Sphero, a robotic app controlled ball. Learn the basics of manoeuvring and coding using an ipad. Ages 8+. Yeppoon Library 10am-11am.
Friday July 7
- Lively Stories: Enjoy the drama and playfulness of a storytelling session at the library. Sessions may include told and retold stories, poetry, chants, raps, songs, music and a simple craft activity. North Rockhampton Library from 10am-11am.
- Lively Toddler Time: Get active with your toddler. Dance, wriggle and move to songs, rhymes and creative play. Rockhampton Regional Library from 10am-10.30am.
- Spheros: Discover the fascinating world of robotics with the library's suite of robots. Participants will discover how to code using Spheros at the North Rockhampton Library from 3.30pm-4.30pm. Suitable for ages 8 - 11 years.
- Teen Spheros: Discover the fascinating world of robotics with the library's suite of robots. Participants will discover how to code using Spheros at the North Rockhampton Library. From 4.30pm-5.30pm.
- Yarn Skills: Learn some handy skills to make pompoms, finger knit and sew to decorate adorable bags, accessories and animals. Ages 6+. Raspberry Creek Homestead at 10am-11am.
Saturday July 8
- Talisman Saber Open Day: This is your chance to get up close to a vast display of military equipment. Enjoy the opportunity to talk with US and Australian Defence Force personnel. Food and drinks available for sale. A great afternoon out for the whole family with entertainment provided by the Australian Army Band Brisbane. Rockhampton Showgrounds from 11.30am-4pm.
- NAIDOC Week - Emu Park: 10am - Assemble at Singing Ship for symbolic march. 12noon - Bell Park NAIDOC festival begins! Smoking ceremony, Welcome to Country, Guest Speakers, Dancers, Artists, Displays, Kupa-Mari, Sausage Sizzle, Primary School Indigenous Achievement Awards. Transport available - call Aunty Sally - 0439 745 641.
Sunday July 9
- Heritage Village Markets: Set in the unique atmosphere of the Heritage Village, there's a huge variety of stalls, farm animals for the kids and rides for all ages. Gates open from 8am.