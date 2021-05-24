Menu
A teenage umpire sustained injuries after trying to break up a brawl at a junior football match, police say. Photo: Naomi Jellicoe
News

Umpire beaten in junior footy brawl: cops

by Emily Cosenza
24th May 2021 2:09 PM | Updated: 2:25 PM

A junior football game turned violent in Adelaide and a teenage umpire and another man were allegedly assaulted in the melee, police say.

The alleged incident took place at the Edwardstown Memorial Oval, in Adelaide’s inner southwest, on Sunday afternoon.

Police were called about 6:30pm after a brawl allegedly erupted between on-field players which officers said also involved parents and spectators.

One man was allegedly attacked from behind and taken to the ground, but escaped injury.

The young umpire was also allegedly assaulted after he tried to intervene and was treated at the scene by paramedics for minor facial injuries.

SA Police said they are investigating the matter and asked anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1300 333 000.

Originally published as Umpire beaten in junior footy brawl: cops

