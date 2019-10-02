Umpire caught calling ball girl ‘very sexy’

Tennis umpire Gianluca Moscarella was suspended due to his behaviour at an ATP Tour Challenger between Italy's Enrico Dalla Valle and Pedro Sousa of Portugal, which included comments made to a ball girl.

In a series of clips posted on YouTube, Moscarella is recorded allegedly saying, "You are fantastic," and "very sexy," among other remarks, to the ball girl, as well as telling a competitor to "stay focused" during the second-round match.

The ATP Tour announced the suspension this week.

"We are aware of a number of incidents involving chair umpire Gianluca Moscarella during a match between Pedro Sousa and Enrico Dalla Valle at the ATP Challenger Tour event in Florence last week," the organisation said in a statement, according to Tennis. Life.

"Moscarella was immediately dismissed from the tournament when the matter was brought to light, and a full investigation has been initiated. Meanwhile, Moscarella has been provisionally suspended from his services as a contracted ATP Official pending the results of the investigation."

WILD BRAWL BREAKS OUT IN CHINA

Escándalo en el WTA de Beijing: el entrenador de Shuai Zhang a los golpes con fanáticos de Angelique Kerber 😱

pic.twitter.com/2EKkdcmohP — Tenis Zone (@TenisZoneOk) September 30, 2019

A match between Shuai Zhang and Angelique Kerber at the China Open was marred by an ugly fight, involving members of the player's box of Zhang.

According to multiple reports, Zhang's camp was frustrated by a fan who was aggressively cheering Kerber behind them. The celebration by Kerber fans spilt into Zhang's box after the German's three-set victory.

One report indicates the Kerber fan yelled slurs at Zhang's mother and spat at her, while another witness says he slapped her. The Zhang supporter was identified as her father's friend. In the video, he appears to be going after the fan in the Steph Curry T-shirt.

"The unfortunate incident which occurred after a match (Sunday) night has been investigated and resolved," the WTA said in a statement. "The individual involved, a guest of Zhang Shuai's father, will not be returning to the China Open this week."