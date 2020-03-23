‘Un-Australian’: Mayor calls out panic buying

A southwest Queensland mayor has called out the actions of panic-buyers, labelling them ‘un-Australian’. (AAP Image/James Gourley) NO ARCHIVING

ECHOING the words of Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, a southwest Queensland mayor has labelled those panic buying in supermarkets as 'un-Australian'.

In the Balonne Shire, mayor Richard Marsh and his local disaster management group had made the decision that all events of more than 10 people should not go ahead.

While no cases have yet been confirmed in the shire, the LDMG remain on high alert. Cr Marsh said in the interim, we should all be looking after each other.

"The advice we're giving to our residents is to look after yourselves, think about your contact, and think about your supermarket actions," he said.

"There is no need to panic buy. There is plenty coming in to our stores, and more will continue to come in.

"When people start hoarding, that's when there's a problem. It's un-Australian, and we all need to look after each other."

Cr Marsh, who is also a small-business owner in the town, said he had noticed patronage was down, and was hopeful residents were taking the advice of authorities seriously.

"I suppose there aren't many people around, I think people are aware of the risks entailed by getting into groups," he said.

"I have been pushing social distancing and the fact that personal hygiene, washing hands, and generally not going out unless you have to.

"I just want everyone to be careful, and protect themselves and their community."

The LDMG will continue to meet twice weekly.

"Unless there's a positive test in our region or close by, we won't be going any stronger," he said.

"We remain at alert and continue to be aware of what is happening in our community."