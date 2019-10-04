Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The United Nations has called on the Northern Territory to raise the age of criminal responsibility and “explicitly prohibit” the use of force, including restraints, on children in detention.
The United Nations has called on the Northern Territory to raise the age of criminal responsibility and “explicitly prohibit” the use of force, including restraints, on children in detention.
Crime

UN calls for ban on use of force, restraints on children

by JASON WALLS
4th Oct 2019 4:43 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE United Nations has called on the Northern Territory to raise the age of criminal responsibility and "explicitly prohibit" the use of force, including restraints, on children in detention.

In a report released on Friday, the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child urged Australia to "bring its child justice system fully into line" with the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

In response, Territory Families Minister Dale Wakefield said the NT Government had invested in early intervention, family support and community-based justice programs.

Ms Wakefield said the government's supported bail and back on track programs were keeping kids out of jail and partnerships with indigenous organisations were tackling the systemic issue of overrepresentation.

"Our youth justice reforms ensure that young people face the consequences of their actions in a way that puts them on a pathway to be better citizens, not better criminals - breaking the cycle of crime," she said.

children crime juvenile justice un

Top Stories

    BREAKING: 3.3 magnitude earthquake hits off CQ coast

    BREAKING: 3.3 magnitude earthquake hits off CQ coast

    Breaking 3.3 magnitude earthquake was manually detected by Geoscience Australia Seismologist

    Not a man’s world anymore: Shannae wins gold

    premium_icon Not a man’s world anymore: Shannae wins gold

    News ‘It just goes to show women can do it too’ Shannae shows the men how it’s done

    It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    premium_icon It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    News Our cheapest deal is back offering the best journalism and rewards

    What’s on: 48 hours across the region

    premium_icon What’s on: 48 hours across the region

    News DISCOVER the hottest events this region has to offer across the weekend.