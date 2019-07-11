Unbeaten Claws set sights on another win

GAME PLAN: Frenchville Sports Club RNA Claws goal shooter Lily Bartlem will be keen to continue her good form when she hits the court against Gladstone in Gladstone this weekend.

NETBALL: The Frenchville Sports Club RNA Claws will look to keep their impressive winning record intact when they take on Gladstone this weekend.

The Claws have won all six of their games in the Queensland Premier League to be sitting on top of the ladder in Zone 3.

The winner in each of the six zones in the competition, along with two wild cards, will contest the state finals in Brisbane in October.

The Claws are all but guaranteed a finals berth but are keen to round out the regular season with a win on Sunday.

Coach Zoe Seibold said it was important the team kept up their momentum.

"Gladstone are improving but I'm confident we will come away with the win,” she said.

"This is our last game before the finals so it will be a good opportunity to check in and make sure we're on track.”

Seibold said goal attack Lily Bartlem would have a big influence on Sunday's result, as would the leadership group of Dana Sherwood, Kira Lee-Nicol and Bec Thompson.

The Claws will, understandably, stick with the same game plan on Sunday.

"We just need to keep it simple, play what's in front of us and not overcomplicate things,” Seibold said.

"We have to keep our possession and be strong in defence. It's pretty basic but it's proven effective for us.”

It has been more than a month since the Claws played their last games, which prompted Seibold to modify the team's training model.

She said that would be the case again as the team prepared for the finals, to be played on October 5-7.

"It's quite a long time until the finals,” she said.

"It will almost be like another pre-season so we'll look to give the girls two weeks off after the Gladstone game.”