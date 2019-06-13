Unbeaten Rocky 17s have sights on state finals

ON TARGET: Rockhampton 17s goal attack Brielle Kennedy steadies for a shot in her team's big win over Gladstone at CQUniversity on Saturday.

ON TARGET: Rockhampton 17s goal attack Brielle Kennedy steadies for a shot in her team's big win over Gladstone at CQUniversity on Saturday. Allan Reinikka ROK100619a17netba

NETBALL: The Rockhampton 17s are blazing a winning trail in the Queensland Premier League.

The team remains unbeaten in the multi-division statewide competition, their most recent victories coming at home last weekend against Bundaberg (48-25) and Gladstone (62-17).

They sit alone on top of the Zone 3 ladder with two games to play in the regular season.

The top team from each of the six zones will contest the state finals in Brisbane in October and Rockhampton are determined to be there.

Netball: Rockhampton 17s Lilly Peachey. Allan Reinikka ROK100619a17netba

In more good news for their campaign, they will welcome back towering defender Isabelle Shearer, a Queensland representative, for their Round three games next month.

Coach Trudy Landsberg is excited about her playing group.

"They're a lovely team to coach,” she said.

"A lot of the girls have played together before so they've got a really good understanding of each other's games.

"All the girls are very athletic; you could play them anywhere and they would be outstanding.

"Their attitude is amazing, they give 100 per cent every game.

"They're a really close bunch of girls and that comes out in the way they play.”

Netball: Rockhampton 17s Ihndara McLeod. Allan Reinikka ROK100619a17netba

Landsberg said her players would continue working hard and fine-tuning their skills.

"We have a game against Coolum and then we play Caboolture, which will probably be our toughest opposition.

"We're hoping to beat them and go on to the finals.

"That's our ultimate aim, to go down and mix it with the big league in Brisbane.”

Landsberg said the team was strong across the board.

"There is no weak link, all the girls are on a par.

"Everyone is playing their position at a high standard and we're seeing the results on the court.”

ROCKHAMPTON 17S SQUAD

Brielle Kennedy, Emily Horsley, Lilly Peachey, Natani Shuker, Hannah Schick, Ihndara McLeod, Brycee Stanley, Samantha Namasasu, Isabelle Shearer