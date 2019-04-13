Unbeaten teams to face off in A-grade league clash

Phil Futi has been very consistent for Norths in their opening fixtures.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Possession and discipline will be two key areas for Norths when they tackle Yeppoon at Browne Park tonight.

The teams have won their three opening games and will be looking to keep their unbeaten records intact.

Norths are coming off a 28-12 win over Woorabinda last weekend, while Yeppoon thumped reigning champions Rockhampton Brothers 52-4.

Norths coach Kane Hardy said his team would need to go up a gear tonight.

"We're winning but we're winning ugly at the moment,” he said.

"We'll need an improved performance against Yeppoon, otherwise we're going to be in for a long night.

"They play fast, open football and if we allow them to do that they'll take it with both hands.

"We've just got to stay in the grind and worry about possession and getting our completions right.”

Norths will be without a handful of regulars tonight, including hooker Darcy Davey and second rower Andrew Dale.

But that presents an opportunity for players such as Martin Crough, who will slot into fullback, and utility Jackson Harris who will get some minutes at hooker.

Hardy said Yeppoon had talent across the park and identified their "crafty” hooker Dean Blackman as one of their main danger men.

"Everyone's saying that Yeppoon are the team to beat but we've just got to worry about ourselves and not what they've been doing,” he said.

"This game will give us a chance to see where we're at but also give individuals the opportunity to keep pressing for A-grade spots.”

Hardy said Phil Futi, who has made the switch from fullback to the centres, had been one of Norths' best.

"Josh Johnston's been very good for us and we'll be relying heavily on the consistent Sam Kitchin this weekend.”

Today's game starts at 6.30pm.

WEEKEND GAMES

Women

12.30pm Saturday: Fitzroy/Gracemere v Yeppoon, Browne Park.

2pm Saturday: Norths v Rockhampton Brothers, Browne Park.

2pm Saturday: Emu Park v Woorabinda, Woorabinda.

Men

6.30pm Saturday: Norths v Yeppoon, Browne Park.

6.30pm Saturday: Emu Park v Biloela, Hartley Street Sporting Complex.

3pm Sunday: Woorabinda v Fitzroy/Gracemere, Woorabinda.