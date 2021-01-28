Menu
Rocky RaceCourse Markets co-ordinator Madonna McMullen with some of the Disney characters who were among the crowd on Sunday.
News

‘Unbelievable’: Thousands attend Rocky RaceCourse Markets

Pam McKay
28th Jan 2021 2:20 PM
Co-ordinator Madonna McMullen is still on cloud nine after the incredible response to the first Rocky RaceCourse Markets.

She said more than 8000 people flocked to Callaghan Park racecourse last Sunday to browse and buy from the more than 120 stalls on site.

A new venue had to be found for the markets, previously known as the Arcade Carpark Markets, when it was revealed in December that the Kern Arcade in Rockhampton’s CBD was set to close.

Ms McMullen said the feedback last Sunday was incredibly positive.

“Everyone was saying it’s just what Rocky needed,” she said.

“It was unbelievable, the support was just tremendous. We had well over 8000 people; we expected a big crowd but nothing like that.

“People were spending as well, so all the stallholders were very happy.”

Ms McMullen said the majority of the stallholders who were there last week would return again this week, with some new ones also in the mix.

Rockhampton Jockey Club operations manager Kelly Suli was “absolutely rapt” with the turnout.

“It was great to see so many local people getting behind the markets and supporting the vendors,” she said.

“We did over 140 big breakfasts in our Members Lounge and our kiosk also did well.

“We spoke to other food vendors who said they were thrilled, with some of them selling out for the first time.”

The markets start early on Sunday and run until noon.

