Uncertain future for North Rocky bowlers amid club debt

PASSIONATE PLAYERS: Kevin Lock and Stephen Campbell at the North Rockhampton Bowls Club. The club has been forced to close due to debt and is considering selling the venue to allow it to open again.

PASSIONATE PLAYERS: Kevin Lock and Stephen Campbell at the North Rockhampton Bowls Club. The club has been forced to close due to debt and is considering selling the venue to allow it to open again. Michelle Gately

BOWLS isn't just for retirees, but Kevin Lock knows many people don't see the skill beneath the sport's cosy image.

Mr Lock was drawn to lawn bowls because he wanted to learn a new skill, having previously been a keen golfer.

He said playing on the natural grass surface at North Rockhampton Bowls Club offered a little more variation than a synthetic surface.

Since joining the club a year ago, Mr Lock said he's been made to feel welcome and enjoyed the social aspects of the game and community.

He said one of the best things about bowls was how it could easily transform from an individual to a team game, and was one where everyone could become invested in other players' strategies.

But the future of Mr Lock's hobby is in doubt now as the club revealed they're insolvent and won't be trading again until they're able to pay off some of the debt.

Mr Lock said sadly many people couldn't see past the image of the sport as just for older people, despite the popularity of barefoot bowls and other social events.

At North Rockhampton in particular, another challenge the club faces is maintenance of the greens.

The natural grass requires watering and mowing, but Mr Lock said the extra cost was worth it for the variations the surface provided in the game and the extra skill this required.