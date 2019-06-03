Uncertainty surrounds cost for South Rocky's levee bank

LEVEE MAP: This is the latest map depicting the features and alignment of the South Rockhampton Flood Levee.

EXTRA funding has been secured by all levels of government for the South Rockhampton Flood Levee, but uncertainty still surrounds the final price and who would pick up the tab for any extra costs.

When the original design was prepared five years ago, the estimated cost was $60million.

The state and federal governments added $25million apiece to add to the council's $10million.

Given the time since the original quote, inflation, increasing costs for construction and the fact that design and planning were ongoing, the levee's final price tag remains unclear.

Rockhampton Region mayor Margaret Strelow said the council was hopeful that should the cost exceed the budgeted amount, they would be able to secure commitments from other levels of government to ensure the "critical piece of infrastructure was delivered”.

"If any changes do come about as a result of the State Government's review, council has advised that we are unable to fund any increase from our budget,” Cr Strelow said.

"The council budget is currently showing a notional $80million for the project.

"This is the original $60million project plus the cost of additional land purchases, which was always shown separately in council's budget ($5million), and the cost of some stabilising of the riverbank for which we have achieved a separate grant ($3.4million from Works for Queensland).

"We also expect a contribution from a major business in the area, but those discussions are commercial in confidence.”

Bundaberg is also chasing funding for the total cost of its proposed levee project, which is in excess of $100million.

"We will watch with interest the response from other levels of government to their project,” Cr Strelow said.

Given that the Bruce Hwy and the new ring road were a major beneficiary of the levee bank, the mayor remains hopeful the Federal Government would be prepared to increase its contribution rather than pursuing the cumbersome alternative of raising Lower Dawson Rd (and not saving any properties) for a cost of $57million.

Infrastructure Minister, Cameron Dick said before any further funding could be considered by the state, they would need to see a commitment from the Federal Government and the council.

"It took (Capricornia MP) Michelle Landry two years to contribute any money to the levee, so I think the mayor should get to work on Landry right away,” Mr Dick said.

Ms Landry confirmed council representatives had been in contact regarding the cost of this project.

"The $25million granted under the Federal Government's Regional Growth Fund is a stand-alone amount and unlikely to be altered,” Ms Landry said.

"If further funding were to be required, it would have to be pursued through another avenue. While I am proud to have delivered the $25million required for this project, the management of the funding is ultimately the responsibility of RRC and the Department of State Development.

"I am happy to work with (them) to ensure a positive outcome and look forward to seeing the project progress.”