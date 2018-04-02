Unclear future for two CQ cafes amidst 'indefinite' closure

CLOSED: Michel's Patisserie Gympie Central was among one for the franchise shops to shut its doors after being identified as "unsustainable". Mystery now surrounds the closing of the Yeppoon store.

CLOSED: Michel's Patisserie Gympie Central was among one for the franchise shops to shut its doors after being identified as "unsustainable". Mystery now surrounds the closing of the Yeppoon store. Josh Preston

MYSTERY has shrouded the recent closing of Michel's Patisserie in Yeppoon Central.

Reports from locals suggested the franchise of the pastry giant shut its doors after trading for the last time on Sunday afternoon.

Speculation among the public is growing that the closure of Michel's parent company, Retail Food Group (RFG), is to blame after scores of stores across Australia shut-up shop due to "internal struggles and financial issues”.

It is believed the shop's lease in the centre had come to an end and had not been renewed.

In attempts to confirm the news, a reporter from The Morning Bulletin called both the Yeppoon and Allenstown landlines with no response.

The Morning Bulletin has contacted the Michel's Patisserie media team, who are yet to respond.

A Google search also revealed the store was closed for good with the opening hours reading "closed permanently” with the Michel's Patisserie website registering no results for the Yeppoon chain.

No results were returned when looking for the Yeppoon franchise on the Michel's Patisserie website. Zhanae Conway-Dodd

Yesterday, News.com.au reported Michel's Patisserie had been struggling for quite some time, with claims quality has plummeted and an unfolding franchising squabble is impacting the chain.

In recent years RFG has cut the pastry chain stores from 360 back to 240, with News.com.au reporting that at least 60 Michel's franchisees are looking to sell up and have their outlets on the market.

Questions are now being asked by Central Queensland locals as to whether or not the Allenstown franchise will be the next to close its doors.

The news of the Yeppoon store closing generated comments from disappointed customers on a local Yeppoon Families Facebook page.

The sudden closure has left beach-side town coffee lovers wondering where to get their next fix.

"So sad, the best coffee in Yeppoon, they will be sadly missed,” said one local.

"My favourite place to stop for a coffee very sad for the lovely people that worked there,” another said.