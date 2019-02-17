Uncomfortable hot and sticky heat wave ahead for CQ

CENTRAL Queensland is set to sizzle through a hot and sticky week according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Rockhampton can expect high temperatures with extreme UV ratings for the majority of the week.

Lachlan Stoney from The Bureau of Meteorology said a "heat wave” of high 30's and low 40's combined with exceptionally high humidity would make for an uncomfortable week.

"Areas close to the coast, including Rockhampton can expect high temperatures combined with high humidity which will cause quite uncomfortable conditions,” Mr Stoney said.

"Conditions will also be sunny with a low chance of rain until Thursday which will cause extreme UV ratings around 14.”

The Bureau of Meteorology recommends avoiding direct sunlight or taking sun safe precautions between 8:10am and 4:10pm on Monday through to Thursday.

Mr Stoney said the high humidity towards the coast and around Rockhampton would lower the fire danger, but further east, the dry hot conditions would increase the fire risk.

On the ocean, boaties heading off-shore can expect high seas over three metres as a result of Tropical Cyclone Oma which continues to intensify in the South Pacific.

"Seas will be high, around three metres, for those heading off shore around the lower half of the Capricornia Coast,” Mr Stoney said.

He said BoM models show the cyclone heading south-east towards the North Island of New Zealand but said there is a slight possibility of TC Oma swinging back towards the Queensland coast.

"Our modelling would suggest a high chance of the system heading south-east once it passes New Caledonia but there is always a slight chance of these systems changing direction,” he said.

"A less likely prediction would see it turn towards the west and then an impact to the mid to south coast of Queensland.”

Tropical Cyclone Oma is at a category 3 rating and currently situated about 100kilometres north west of New Caledonia.