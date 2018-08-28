Menu
Uncooked salmon leads to frypan hot argument

A 46-YEAR-OLD woman spent the weekend in the watch house after drunkenly abusing her elderly mother over a salmon dinner on Friday night.

The woman, who can't be identified for legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to contravening a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said when police arrived, they found the 73-year-old mother outside who told them her daughter had arrived home from uni in an angry mood and abused her over the uncooked salmon dinner.

The woman swore at her mother while police were there and could not be interviewed due to being highly intoxicated.

Defence lawyer Clancy Fox said the mother had moved in after her husband's death last year.

The woman was ordered to serve a nine-month probation order.

