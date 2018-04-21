Uncooperative household appliance hospitalises Rocky owner

INSTEAD of delivering clean dishes, a rouge dishwasher has delivered an electric shock to a Rockhampton man.

Queensland Ambulance said they attended a Marris St address in The Range around 8:15pm last to treat a 30-year-old man who had sustained an electric shock.

They confirmed the man was in a stable condition when he was transported to the Rockhampton Hospital for treatment.

Just last month, local fire crews were also forced to deal with a dishwasher fire.

