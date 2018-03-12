Uncovering old editions of The Bulletin from the early days

Richard Ouston with a 1864 newspaper he found at his mother's house from.

Richard Ouston with a 1864 newspaper he found at his mother's house from. Vanessa Jarrett

NESTLED between Canning and Archer streets, a lovingly restored Cousins street home uncovered a blast from the past last week.

Built around the 1900's era, it was during the final inspection prior to settlement Mr Real Estate realtor Debbie Roberts noticed an something peeking out from under the old carpet.

Uncovering Morning Bulletin newspaper from 1954, Debbie said the property, an "untouched gem” and had been handed through the generations of one family.

"This property didn't even make it to market as it went under contract before the marketing campaign began,” she said.

"I cannot wait to see this home brought back to life.”

Uncovering an even older paper was Frenchville man Richard Ouston.

Richard was redoing the floors in his mother's house in Alma St in the early 70's when he pulled up a newspaper still in good condition from 1864.

"When I pulled them all out I noticed this old paper, I didn't think much of and was about to throw it out,” he said.

"Mum said that's a real old paper I might keep that.”

The newspaper was from the very first few years of the paper's circulation with the first The Bulletin printed on July 9, 1861.

40 years later, Richard dug his paper back out from storage and shared the pages with The Morning Bulletin.

"It's been in a plastic bag all these years,” he said.

It wasn't uncommon to find newspaper under flooring in those days, Richard said.

"That was you used to always put under lino so you didn't fall in the flooring if the timber moved,” Richard said.

Surprisingly, it has preserved very well.

"You can still read it, there is just some creases,” Richard said.

Over the years, he has gotten the paper out to show family.

"I was showing my daughters a month or so ago, there's a lot of stuff in there,” Richard said.

Richard said he will keep onto them for a bit longer and maybe pass them on.

"Someone else might like to read them one day,” he said.

The newspaper was published as The Rockhampton Bulletin and Central Queensland Advertiser from July 1861 to January 1871.

From 1871 to 1878 it was The Rockhampton Bulletin and from 1878 onwards the newspaper was published as The Morning Bulletin.