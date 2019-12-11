Menu
Under-siege firm wins contract with Adani

by Michael Wray
11th Dec 2019 1:29 PM
A TOP technology firm under siege from green activists has just won a major contract for the Adani Carmichael Mine railway.

Global giant Siemens won the competitive tender to deliver a digital signalling system for the railway, creating an expected 50 jobs.

Stop Adani activists have been targeting the company forcing management to warn staff not to wear anything that identifies their employer in public.

Activists have targeted Siemens offices around Queensland but were unable to stop the company winning a major contract on the Adani Carmichael project.
An email, obtained by The Courier-Mail, counselled staff about the need to remove any item that identified them as a Siemens employee outside their office, after protesters published the names and personal contact numbers of several workers.

The company had vowed not to be bowed by protesters and to continue working with the controversial mine.

Carmichael Project Director Mr David Boshoff said Siemens would deliver signalling systems equipment from workshops and offices across regional Queensland, ensuring a boost to jobs and economic activity in Queensland.

Stop Adani protester Josh Butler holds a sign written in German which translates to
"We are pleased to be working with Siemens as the company is known for its exceptional experience in building rail signalling infrastructure around the world," he said.

"After an extensive competitive process, we are confident that Siemens will provide the signalling systems that will ensure the safety of train drivers and workers who will operate our new rail network in central Queensland".

He said the project would "create and preserve" up to 50 local jobs in Queensland including project staff, engineers, construction workers and tradesmen.

The value of the contract was commercial in confidence.

adani adani coal mine employees jobs project railway siemens

