UNDER THE INFLUENCE CHARGE: A man facing a charge of driving under the influence of liquor was reprimanded for bringing grog to court.
Accused drink driver brings booze with him to court

by Arthur Gorrie
10th Jun 2019 12:01 AM | Updated: 6:07 AM
A GYMPIE man accused of driving under the influence of liquor on May 16 has been reprimanded for bringing a drink, or several, with him on his date with Gympie Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan adjourned Phillip Gerard Pocock's case after he was discovered with alcohol in the court precincts, which included areas where food or drink were banned.

A police prosecutor reprimanded the 52-year-old outside the court, warning him not to bring alcohol to the court house again.

Mr Pocock returned to court, where Mr Callaghan asked him if he consented to an adjournment, to appear in the court again on June 20.

"I had to, your honour," Mr Pocock said.

"Yes," Mr Callaghan said.

"Could you treat the court with more respect next time you turn up?" the magistrate asked.

Mr Pocock said he would.

gympie court gympie crime magistrate under the influence charge
Gympie Times

