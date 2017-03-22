Undercover cop operation: 'Main players' taken out of Rocky's drug scene

AN eight-month police operation, involving officers going undercover, has led to a series of arrests which authorities say has put a significant dent in Rockhampton's drug scene.

Detective Inspector Darrin Shadlow said the operation began in July last year and closed this morning with the arrests of four of the "main players” yesterday afternoon and early today.

In total 10 people have been charged.

They face a total of 67 charges, including supplying and trafficking drugs.

Det Insp Shadlow said over 1kg of ice was siezed, as well as 600 grams of cocaine and 9kg of cannabis.

He estimated the drugs having a street value of more than $500,000.

At a media conference this morning, Det Insp Shadlow said the drugs were not being produced locally but were being supplied throughout the whole of Rockhampton.

He said it would be alleged in court the people charged were connected and working together.

Det Insp Shadlow said two of the alleged offenders would front court today.

"Six search warrants were executed throughout the last couple of days by investigators, targeting the main offenders,” he said.

"Well and truly they were selling the drugs in the Rockhampton area, that will be alleged, as I said we did use covert methods during the investigations which will come out later in court.

"It's a good day for the people of Rockhampton when this amount of drugs and these people are taken off the streets.

"This is only one investigation and we will keep targeting drug offenders and we make no apologies for that.”