Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A chef with a lengthy drug history has been jailed for coordinating methamphetamine and MDMA deals for undercover police.
A chef with a lengthy drug history has been jailed for coordinating methamphetamine and MDMA deals for undercover police.
Crime

Undercover cops catch chef on meth 'eight ball' deal

Stuart Cumming
by
4th Dec 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CHEF with a lengthy drug history has been jailed for coordinating methamphetamine and MDMA deals for undercover police.

Hugo Charles Fabre, 50, pleaded guilty yesterday to taking a police officer to buy three "eight balls" or about 10.5g of methamphetamine in north Brisbane August 2016.

Fabre also pleaded guilty to taking another police officer to buy 1g of MDMA at Doonan later that month.

His criminal history dated back to 1986 and included repeated breaches of probation orders and bail orders.

Fabre was arrested in September after failing to front Maroochydore District Court earlier in the year to be sentenced on the charges.

Defence barrister Simon Lewis said his client was a qualified chef with a drug problem.

"It is only him that can sort it out really," Mr Lewis said.

He said his client was a facilitator of the drug deals, not the actual supplier.

Judge Gary Long said Fabre's consistent inability to deal with his drug addiction was behind his offending.

He sentenced Fabre to two years, three months and 14 days in jail, setting a parole release date of September 29 next year.

doonan drugs maroochydore district court sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Ergon worker accused of raping woman in motel room

    premium_icon Ergon worker accused of raping woman in motel room

    Crime A MAN accused of raping a woman in a Rockhampton motel room had met her in a nearby beer garden hours before.

    • 4th Dec 2018 6:19 AM
    Australia's biggest wind farm gets green light in CQ

    premium_icon Australia's biggest wind farm gets green light in CQ

    Environment Construction to start next year 150kms from Rockhampton

    Another East St business to close its doors before Christmas

    premium_icon Another East St business to close its doors before Christmas

    News Building is unfit to work in and the owners have neglected to fix it

    Welcome cool change today to quench CQ's thirst

    premium_icon Welcome cool change today to quench CQ's thirst

    Weather Fire danger set to drop in line with dropping temps and rain drops

    Local Partners