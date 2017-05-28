27°
Undercover cops catch out Yeppoon drug supplier

Kerri-Anne Mesner
28th May 2017

A MAN'S 15-odd year drug abusing period came to an end after undercover cops conned him into supplying them with methamphetamines and cannabis eight times.

Brian Ralph Doyle, 50, pleaded guilty to 12 supply of dangerous drugs charges in the Supreme Court of Rockhampton last week.

Crown prosecutor Molly Mahlouzarides said Doyle supplied undercover police with a total of 108grams of cannabis and 1.2 grams of meth across eight separate dates, totalling $3360 in sales.

She said all but one supply transaction occurred with the request from an undercover officer for a pound of cannabis for $4000 not eventuating.

There were eight supplies of cannabis and three of meth between August 16 and November 5, 2015, in the vicinity of a Rockhampton hotel.

He even supplied flakka on one occasion.

Doyle's defence barrister Ross Lo Monaco said his client, who lives in Yeppoon, was well-known among friends and acquaintances as a drug user and at times, able to supply drugs.

"He doesn't even own a car," he said.

"He certainly hasn't gained in any commercial way."

Mr Lo Monaco said Doyle started using cannabis at 16 and had his first meth shot at 20.

"For a few years, he was a very heavy user," he said.

Mr Lo Monaco said Doyle stopped using drugs for about 10 years and started again in his 30s, continuing until his arrest in 2015.

He said in relation to the supplies, Doyle was contacted by the undercover police officers asking for drugs.

"Sometimes six or seven texts were sent before he responded," Mr Lo Monaco said.

The court heard Doyle was two-months into a 12-month probation period when the first transaction took place.

Justice Duncan McMeekin sentenced Doyle to a two-year prison term with a parole release date of November 25, 2017.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  crime methampetamines rockhampton supreme court

Rocky serial thief loses kids, goes on drug binge to cope

A FIVE-MONTH crime spree was the final straw for authorities for a serial criminal who has a problem with drugs and has lost custody of his four children.

