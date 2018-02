Five police cars converged on a Port Curtis this morning

Five police cars converged on a Port Curtis this morning Marc Stapelberg

RESIDENTS have reported five undercover police cars raiding an Edith Street property in Port Curtis this morning.

Witnesses said they saw the police suddenly swoop in at around 10am this morning.

It appears police were taking several photos and a man was taken into custody around midday.

Queensland Police Media have been approached for further comment, more to follow.