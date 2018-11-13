Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A driver uses their phone while stopped at a red light. Picture: AAP stock image
A driver uses their phone while stopped at a red light. Picture: AAP stock image
Crime

Cops in sneaky ploy as window cleaners

by Anthony Dowsley
13th Nov 2018 12:36 PM

Undercover police have conducted a sting operation posing as squeegee guys to nab drivers using mobile phones.

An officer in a high-vis shirt and appearing to wear an ear piece was captured by an eagle-eyed photographer yesterday.

Victoria Police say the traffic operation, which took place at a major intersection in Nunawading in Melbourne's east, targeted "distracted'' drivers.

"Part of the operation involved covert observations of drivers in stationary vehicles. Police issued 38 infringement notices to drivers for using their mobile phone while driving,'' a Victoria Police statement said.

 

Facebook post exposing the sting. Picture: Facebook.
Facebook post exposing the sting. Picture: Facebook.

 

The operation ran on Springvale Road and Maroondah Highway.

It is claimed the undercover officers approached cars under the guise of cleaning windows but instead monitored if motorists were using their phones while driving.

The undercover officers would then radio uniformed officers parked roughly 200m down the road, who would pull the driver over and issue the fine.

Those caught using a mobile phone while driving are usually fined $484 and have four demerit points deducted from their licence.

It is estimated the sting operation netted $18,392 in fines.

However, what is not known is how much the undercover cops made in tips from cleaning car windows.

cops driver editors picks mobile phones police undercover

Top Stories

    Hoon destroys $72k car in 'childish' act on sporting fields

    premium_icon Hoon destroys $72k car in 'childish' act on sporting fields

    Crime A HOON has not only lost his driver's licence and job as a result of tearing up sports fields, he also destroyed his $72,000 car.

    GKI: Developers and traditional owners discuss bright future

    premium_icon GKI: Developers and traditional owners discuss bright future

    Business WATCH: New owners arrived at GKI to traditional Welcome to Country

    Essay winner shows glimpse of shocking Neerkol history

    premium_icon Essay winner shows glimpse of shocking Neerkol history

    News FORMER CQ woman wrote story of grandma's life inside the orphanage.

    Road closed after Rocky crash on rail lines

    Road closed after Rocky crash on rail lines

    Breaking UPDATE: Stanley St closed after crash on rail lines

    Local Partners