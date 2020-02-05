‘Underdog’ Capras women’s side size up in first training hit

RUGBY LEAGUE: Central Queensland Capras women’s side made their season training debut on Saturday morning – with 33 hopefuls vying for a spot on the Rockhampton-based side.

The team – which will be cut down to 30 positions – is the first Intrust Super Cup women’s side for the CQ region.

Coach Amanda Ohl said the coaching staff was going into the morning meet with an “open mind”, eager to see the side come together for the first time as a team.

“We’ve got 33 girls to look at (plus six who couldn’t make it) – some I’ve never seen play football before and some I’ve seen a lot of,” she said.

“We’re testing their fitness, speed, agility, game play skills and we have people overseeing what they do on the field (on Saturday). They’ll sleep well.

“There are definitely a few I’ve got my eye on. They are what I’m calling the Big Four: Tamika Upton, Chelsea Baker, Mariah Storch who is at the Broncos, and Elle Stitt who played for Queensland this year.

“Those four girls are looking to lead this side and are the most experienced girls around here.”

Ohl said there was plenty of talent among the women – some of the players have played for the Central Crows for the last three years.

Despite being in augural team, Ohl said the toughness, hardness and “Queensland spirit” of the CQ players would put them in good stead against their southeast opponents.

“A team has existed in the Brisbane’s women’s competition for years so they have a headstart on us,” she said.

“We started from scratch with our funding, gear, and putting teams together.

“(The southeast teams) have been training since November and here we are in February with our first training session.

“It’s always something we’ve thrived on, being from regional areas, the southeast girls don’t count us as threats. We’re underdogs and we kind of like that tag.

“Just good, hard, tough footballers who in the end stick together with their mate.”