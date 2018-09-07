Underdog Divas make netball grand finals

NETBALL: Colts Divas have turned around years of "bad luck” three-fold, by securing a place in the Rockhampton netball grand finals for their reserve, B-grade and A-grade teams.

On Wednesday night, the A-grade Colts took out a narrow 57-52 win over Frenchville Sharks to secure their spot in the grand final against Brothers Crimson.

Colts will head into the match as the clear underdogs against Brothers, who are seeking their ninth consecutive finals win.

"It's been a long time coming,” Colts' player Carmen Anderson said.

"We're just so excited.

"It's been six or seven years since Colts have made it into a grand final for A-grade and I think another four years since we made the finals.”

After years of rebuilding after low numbers and lack of depth in the club, Colts have officially been reborn.

"We didn't have any juniors to draw on when senior teams were struggling for players and had injuries, work or pregnancies,” Anderson said.

"Not being able to fill that void was hard... it got really bad, but it always gets worse before it gets better.

"There's been a resurgence of interest and you see that in our results.

"I'm really proud of the way the ladies conduct themselves on the court, that they stay positive, united and stick together even when it's hard.”

After a positive first quarter, Colts began to slip when Frenchville got away in the second and they struggled to get the lead.

"We needed to make changes and get some fresh legs on in that third quarter and they capitalised on it and we lost momentum,” Anderson said.

"We stuck to our guns and did things like we did in the first half.

"We gained intensity in defence and came through with a win.

"Even though it was close, I didn't for one moment think we were going to lose.”

Anderson praised her shooters for their accuracies and strength in the circle as well as the team's mid court players who stood up and were "very strong”.

"I like what Taylor Wark did in defence in all quarters,” she said.

"She ahd the big task of taking care of Frecnvhille's Angela Horn which is always a task.

"We stayed united and stuck together.”