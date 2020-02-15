Underdog Reds steeled for Argentina assignment

IT'S just two games into the Super Rugby season but already enough's enough if you ask new captain Liam Wright.

Losses by three and seven points away to the Brumbies and South Africa's Lions respectively have frustrated the side because they had every chance to win both.

Desperate for one win from the Reds' torrid three-game trip to start the Super Rugby season, Wright has put the foot down ahead of Sunday morning's (AEST) clash with the Jaguares in Buenos Aires.

"We've arrived on the back of two losses and enough's enough, we've got to put in a performance we're proud of," he said.

"As long as we put in a performance we're happy with, because the last two weeks we haven't, then the result should take care of itself."

Ranked outside chances in their first two games, The Reds will start as rank underdogs against last year's runner-up.

That's despite the Argentines coughing up a big lead to lose at home to the Hurricanes last weekend and the Reds prevailing 18-7 in their last visit two years ago.

Blessed with pace out wide and size through the middle, Wright knows they will need to do it the hard way to get off the mark.

"They've got the threat out wide and a big pack, but then again so do we," he said.

"But we're quite aware that the last two results have been because of us, not the opposition.

"If we execute then no matter who's playing for the Jaguares we'll be a step closer."

The backrower indicated they would lean on their set piece to get a foothold, but said their clearance kicking needed to improve for that to be effective.

Hunter Paisami replaces Jordan Petaia (shoulder) at outside centre, while lock Harry Hockings' return to the bench from a broken hand could also be telling later in the match.

Jock Campbell has also earned a promotion from wing to fullback, with last week's No.15 Bryce Hegarty shunted to the bench.