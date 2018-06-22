Underdogs win big at Rocky Show
THEY were the underdogs of the competition as it was only their third show, but a small team from a country high school took out top prize at the Rockhampton Agricultural Show.
Biloela State High School's droughtmaster bull Bilo High Commando caught the eyes of the judges at the three-day event to win Supreme Champion Bull.
The school's agriculture teacher Marian Cowen said all 13 students loved the experience.
"They're a very new team and this was their third show,” she said.
"We're lucky to have won over the other studs and schools that were there. They have just done so well.”
The bull and students made the 143km trek northeast from Biloela to Rockhampton to showcase their hard work.
Former student Candice Rideout was brought into the team as she met the height requirement to lead the 758kg bull.
The Rural Weekly caught up with Miss Rideout the day after the competition and she said the students were thrilled with the win.
"We were pretty proud and excited,” she said.
"We really hoped he would get credit for the bull he is.
"I wasn't really nervous going into it. I think the teachers were a little nervous though.”
Miss Rideout said the judges gave feedback on his solid muscling and his growth for age.
"They said he was smooth, free-moving and had good depth of body,” she said.
"They also said he was reproductively sound.”
A lot of hard work went into getting the 20-month-old in top form for the day.
"We started getting him ready at the end of last year,” she said.
"He was fed grain every day and had leading practice every Monday.”
TROPICAL BREEDS
Calf
1001 Female, 6 months and under 12 months
1st Biloela State High School - Bilo High Sweet Dreams.
CHAMPION FEMALE CALF TROPICAL BREEDS - Biloela State High School - Bilo High Sweet Dreams.
GRAND CHAMPION FEMALE TROPICAL BREEDS - Biloela State High School - Bilo High Sweet Dreams.
1008 Bull, 18 months and under 21 months
1st Biloela State High School - Bilo High Commando.
CHAMPION BULL JUNIOR TROPICAL BREEDS Biloela State High School - Bilo High Commando
GRAND CHAMPION BULL TROPICAL BREEDS Biloela State High School - Bilo High Commando
BRAHMAN
Calf
1016 Bull, 6 months and under 12 months
1st George Tucker - Garuda G Buster
CHAMPION BULL CALF BRAHMAN George Tucker - Garuda G Buster
GRAND CHAMPION BULL BRAHMAN George Tucker - Garuda G Buster
Junior
1018 Female, 15 months and under 18 months
1st Rockhampton Girls Grammar - Viva Bonnie
CHAMPION FEMALE JUNIOR BRAHMAN Rockhampton Girls Grammar - Viva Bonnie
GRAND CHAMPION FEMALE BRAHMAN Rockhampton Girls Grammar - Viva Bonnie
AUSTRALIAN LOWLINE
Calf
1027 Female, 6 months and under 12 months
1st Rockhampton Girls Grammar - Gigi Nova
2nd Sharon Coome - Crimson Park Nina
3rd Michele Molloy - Timitch Hill Nurioopta
1028 Female, 12 months and under 15 months
1st Rockhampton Girls Grammar - Desire Red National Pride
2nd Rockhampton Girls Grammar - Gigi Next-In-Line
CHAMPION FEMALE CALF LOWLINE - Rockhampton Girls Grammar - Desire Red National Pride
RESERVE CHAMPION FEMALE CALF LOWLINE - Rockhampton Girls Grammar - Gigi Next-In-Line
1029 Bull, 6 months and under 12 months
1st Rockhampton Girls Grammar - Gigi Nefarious
2nd Brandon Beck - Rotherwood Nirorious
3rd Sharon Coome - Crimson Park Nortorious
CHAMPION BULL CALF LOWLINE - Rockhampton Girls Grammar - Gigi Nefarious
RESERVE CHAMPION BULL CALF LOWLINE - Brandon Beck - Rotherwood Nirorious
Junior
1031 Female, 15 months and under 18 months
1st Sharon Coome - Rotherwood Nova Girl
2nd Brandon Beck - MandM Norma Jean
3rd Rockhampton Girls Grammar - Desire Red Meleoka
CHAMPION FEMALE JUNIOR LOWLINE - Sharon Coome - Rotherwood Nova Girl
RESERVE CHAMPION FEMALE JUNIOR LOWLINE - Brandon Beck - MandM Norma Jean
1033 Bull, 12 months and under 18 months
1st Sharon Coome - Crimson Park Monach
2nd Brandon Beck - Langley Park Nitro
CHAMPION BULL JUNIOR LOWLINE - Sharon Coome - Crimson Park Monach
RESERVE CHAMPION BULL JUNIOR LOWLINE - Brandon Beck - Langley Park Nitro
Senior
1036 Female, 24 months and over
1st Sharon Coome - Crimson Park Legacy
2nd Sharon Coome - Crimson Park Mystic Miss
3rd Rockhampton Girls Grammar - Gigi Lilac
4th Sharon Coome - Crimson Park Krystal
CHAMPION FEMALE SENIOR LOWLINE Sharon Coome - Crimson Park Legacy
RESERVE CHAMPION FEMALE SENIOR LOWLINE Sharon Coome - Crimson Park Mystic Miss
1038 Bull, 24 months and over
1st Sharon Coome - Serena Downs Merlin the Magician
2nd Brandon Beck - Langly Park Mr. Mick Mavrick
CHAMPION BULL SENIOR LOWLINE Sharon Coome - Serena Downs Merlin the Magician
RESERVE CHAMPION BULL SENIOR LOWLINE Brandon Beck - Langly Park Mr. Mick Mavrick
Groups
1039 Breeders Group
1st Sharon Coome - Crimson Park Lowlines
1040 Sire's Progeny Group
1st Sharon Coome - Timitch Hill Bakari
GRAND CHAMPION BULL LOWLINE Rockhampton Girls Grammar - Gigi Nefarious
GRAND CHAMPION FEMALE LOWLINE Sharon Coome - Rotherwood Nova Girl
MINIATURE BREEDS
Senior
1064 Female, 24 months and over
1st Biloela State High School - Collinthia Park Belba Babe
2nd Biloela State High School - Collinthia Park Lady Helena
CHAMPION FEMALE SENIOR MINIATURE BREEDS - Biloela State High School - Collinthia Park Belba Babe
RESERVE CHAMPION SENIOR MINIATURE BREEDS - Biloela State High School - Collinthia Park Lady Helena
GRAND CHAMPION FEMALE MINIATURE BREEDS Biloela State High School - Collinthia Park Belba Babe
LED STEER COMPETITION
Junior Led Steer
1089 Liveweight up to 350kg
1st Natalia Howkins - Cedar Creek Hank
2nd Biloela State High School - Collinthia Park Colossus
1090 Liveweight 351kg up to 500kg
1st Natalia Howkins - Cedar Creek Waylon
1091 Liveweight 501kg and over
1st The Rockhampton Grammar School - RGS Champ
2nd The Rockhampton Grammar School - RGS Harvester
3rd George Tucker - Max
4th The Rockhampton Grammar School - RGS Tex
5th The Rockhampton Grammar School - RGS Spot
Open Led Steer
1092 Livewieght up to 350kg
1st Troy and Debra Polzin - Kuhmo
1093 Liveweight 351kg up to 500kg
1st Troy and Debra Polzin - Cooper
1094 Liveweight 501kg and over
1st George Tucker - Percy
2nd The Rockhampton Grammar School - RGS Spud
3rd The Rockhampton Grammar School - RGS Earl
GRAND CHAMPION LED STEER George Tucker - Percy
All Breeds Junior Heifer Show
1095 Female, Under 9 months
1st Biloela State High School - Bilo High Suueeti Dreams
1096 Female, 9 months and under 12 months
1st Rockhampton Girls Grammar - Gigi Nova
1097 Female, 12 months and under 15 months
1st Rockhampton Girls Grammar - Desire Red National Pride
2nd Rockhampton Girls Grammar - Gigi Next in Line
1098 Female, 15 months and under 18 months
1st Rockhampton Girls Grammar - Viva Bonnie
2nd Rockhampton Girls Grammar - Desire Red Meleoka
CHAMPION ALL BREEDS JUNIOR HEIFER Biloela State High School - Bilo High Suueeti Dreams
RESERVE CHAMPION ALL BREEDS JUNIOR HEIFER Rockhampton Girls Grammar - Desire Red Meleoka
HERDSMAN COMPETITION
1100 The Herdsman
1st Rockhampton Girls Grammar - Rockhampton Girls Grammar
