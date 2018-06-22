Underdogs win big at Rocky Show

THEY were the underdogs of the competition as it was only their third show, but a small team from a country high school took out top prize at the Rockhampton Agricultural Show.

Biloela State High School's droughtmaster bull Bilo High Commando caught the eyes of the judges at the three-day event to win Supreme Champion Bull.

The school's agriculture teacher Marian Cowen said all 13 students loved the experience.

"They're a very new team and this was their third show,” she said.

"We're lucky to have won over the other studs and schools that were there. They have just done so well.”

Rockhampton Agricultural Show Supreme Champion Bull Bilo High Commando with leader Candice Rideout. Geordi Offord

The bull and students made the 143km trek northeast from Biloela to Rockhampton to showcase their hard work.

Former student Candice Rideout was brought into the team as she met the height requirement to lead the 758kg bull.

The Rural Weekly caught up with Miss Rideout the day after the competition and she said the students were thrilled with the win.

"We were pretty proud and excited,” she said.

"We really hoped he would get credit for the bull he is.

"I wasn't really nervous going into it. I think the teachers were a little nervous though.”

Miss Rideout said the judges gave feedback on his solid muscling and his growth for age.

"They said he was smooth, free-moving and had good depth of body,” she said.

"They also said he was reproductively sound.”

A lot of hard work went into getting the 20-month-old in top form for the day.

"We started getting him ready at the end of last year,” she said.

"He was fed grain every day and had leading practice every Monday.”

TROPICAL BREEDS

Calf

1001 Female, 6 months and under 12 months

1st Biloela State High School - Bilo High Sweet Dreams.

CHAMPION FEMALE CALF TROPICAL BREEDS - Biloela State High School - Bilo High Sweet Dreams.

GRAND CHAMPION FEMALE TROPICAL BREEDS - Biloela State High School - Bilo High Sweet Dreams.

1008 Bull, 18 months and under 21 months

1st Biloela State High School - Bilo High Commando.

CHAMPION BULL JUNIOR TROPICAL BREEDS Biloela State High School - Bilo High Commando

GRAND CHAMPION BULL TROPICAL BREEDS Biloela State High School - Bilo High Commando

BRAHMAN

Calf

1016 Bull, 6 months and under 12 months

1st George Tucker - Garuda G Buster

CHAMPION BULL CALF BRAHMAN George Tucker - Garuda G Buster

GRAND CHAMPION BULL BRAHMAN George Tucker - Garuda G Buster

Junior

1018 Female, 15 months and under 18 months

1st Rockhampton Girls Grammar - Viva Bonnie

CHAMPION FEMALE JUNIOR BRAHMAN Rockhampton Girls Grammar - Viva Bonnie

GRAND CHAMPION FEMALE BRAHMAN Rockhampton Girls Grammar - Viva Bonnie

AUSTRALIAN LOWLINE

Calf

1027 Female, 6 months and under 12 months

1st Rockhampton Girls Grammar - Gigi Nova

2nd Sharon Coome - Crimson Park Nina

3rd Michele Molloy - Timitch Hill Nurioopta

1028 Female, 12 months and under 15 months

1st Rockhampton Girls Grammar - Desire Red National Pride

2nd Rockhampton Girls Grammar - Gigi Next-In-Line

CHAMPION FEMALE CALF LOWLINE - Rockhampton Girls Grammar - Desire Red National Pride

RESERVE CHAMPION FEMALE CALF LOWLINE - Rockhampton Girls Grammar - Gigi Next-In-Line

1029 Bull, 6 months and under 12 months

1st Rockhampton Girls Grammar - Gigi Nefarious

2nd Brandon Beck - Rotherwood Nirorious

3rd Sharon Coome - Crimson Park Nortorious

CHAMPION BULL CALF LOWLINE - Rockhampton Girls Grammar - Gigi Nefarious

RESERVE CHAMPION BULL CALF LOWLINE - Brandon Beck - Rotherwood Nirorious

Junior

1031 Female, 15 months and under 18 months

1st Sharon Coome - Rotherwood Nova Girl

2nd Brandon Beck - MandM Norma Jean

3rd Rockhampton Girls Grammar - Desire Red Meleoka

CHAMPION FEMALE JUNIOR LOWLINE - Sharon Coome - Rotherwood Nova Girl

RESERVE CHAMPION FEMALE JUNIOR LOWLINE - Brandon Beck - MandM Norma Jean

1033 Bull, 12 months and under 18 months

1st Sharon Coome - Crimson Park Monach

2nd Brandon Beck - Langley Park Nitro

CHAMPION BULL JUNIOR LOWLINE - Sharon Coome - Crimson Park Monach

RESERVE CHAMPION BULL JUNIOR LOWLINE - Brandon Beck - Langley Park Nitro

Senior

1036 Female, 24 months and over

1st Sharon Coome - Crimson Park Legacy

2nd Sharon Coome - Crimson Park Mystic Miss

3rd Rockhampton Girls Grammar - Gigi Lilac

4th Sharon Coome - Crimson Park Krystal

CHAMPION FEMALE SENIOR LOWLINE Sharon Coome - Crimson Park Legacy

RESERVE CHAMPION FEMALE SENIOR LOWLINE Sharon Coome - Crimson Park Mystic Miss

1038 Bull, 24 months and over

1st Sharon Coome - Serena Downs Merlin the Magician

2nd Brandon Beck - Langly Park Mr. Mick Mavrick

CHAMPION BULL SENIOR LOWLINE Sharon Coome - Serena Downs Merlin the Magician

RESERVE CHAMPION BULL SENIOR LOWLINE Brandon Beck - Langly Park Mr. Mick Mavrick

Groups

1039 Breeders Group

1st Sharon Coome - Crimson Park Lowlines

1040 Sire's Progeny Group

1st Sharon Coome - Timitch Hill Bakari

GRAND CHAMPION BULL LOWLINE Rockhampton Girls Grammar - Gigi Nefarious

GRAND CHAMPION FEMALE LOWLINE Sharon Coome - Rotherwood Nova Girl

MINIATURE BREEDS

Senior

1064 Female, 24 months and over

1st Biloela State High School - Collinthia Park Belba Babe

2nd Biloela State High School - Collinthia Park Lady Helena

CHAMPION FEMALE SENIOR MINIATURE BREEDS - Biloela State High School - Collinthia Park Belba Babe

RESERVE CHAMPION SENIOR MINIATURE BREEDS - Biloela State High School - Collinthia Park Lady Helena

GRAND CHAMPION FEMALE MINIATURE BREEDS Biloela State High School - Collinthia Park Belba Babe

LED STEER COMPETITION

Junior Led Steer

1089 Liveweight up to 350kg

1st Natalia Howkins - Cedar Creek Hank

2nd Biloela State High School - Collinthia Park Colossus

1090 Liveweight 351kg up to 500kg

1st Natalia Howkins - Cedar Creek Waylon

1091 Liveweight 501kg and over

1st The Rockhampton Grammar School - RGS Champ

2nd The Rockhampton Grammar School - RGS Harvester

3rd George Tucker - Max

4th The Rockhampton Grammar School - RGS Tex

5th The Rockhampton Grammar School - RGS Spot

Open Led Steer

1092 Livewieght up to 350kg

1st Troy and Debra Polzin - Kuhmo

1093 Liveweight 351kg up to 500kg

1st Troy and Debra Polzin - Cooper

1094 Liveweight 501kg and over

1st George Tucker - Percy

2nd The Rockhampton Grammar School - RGS Spud

3rd The Rockhampton Grammar School - RGS Earl

GRAND CHAMPION LED STEER George Tucker - Percy

All Breeds Junior Heifer Show

1095 Female, Under 9 months

1st Biloela State High School - Bilo High Suueeti Dreams

1096 Female, 9 months and under 12 months

1st Rockhampton Girls Grammar - Gigi Nova

1097 Female, 12 months and under 15 months

1st Rockhampton Girls Grammar - Desire Red National Pride

2nd Rockhampton Girls Grammar - Gigi Next in Line

1098 Female, 15 months and under 18 months

1st Rockhampton Girls Grammar - Viva Bonnie

2nd Rockhampton Girls Grammar - Desire Red Meleoka

CHAMPION ALL BREEDS JUNIOR HEIFER Biloela State High School - Bilo High Suueeti Dreams

RESERVE CHAMPION ALL BREEDS JUNIOR HEIFER Rockhampton Girls Grammar - Desire Red Meleoka

HERDSMAN COMPETITION

1100 The Herdsman

1st Rockhampton Girls Grammar - Rockhampton Girls Grammar

