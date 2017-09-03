Underground business cashes in with modern technology grants

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga with Minister Leeanne Enoch MP and small business operator and grant recipient Natalie Gesler

ANNE August from Capricorn Caves was one of 13 Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast businesses who have benefited from $60,000 granted by the State Governments Advancing Small Business initiative.

Anne received funding to help her business become up to date with the use of the latest technology and the benefits are already being converted to more bookings for the popular tourist destination.

"We received two grants, one from the Federal Government and one from the State Government which complimented each other," Anne said.

"Our entire staff were able to access vital digital training that has allowed us to update the way we were doing business. We did digital training, marketing, business management practices and online bookings.

"The training was for all the staff not just management and we are already seeing positive results in increased bookings.

"This has brought our business in line with modern technology and allowed us to more easily collaborate with other organisations such as the Queensland Museum."

Anne joined the Minister for Innovation Science & the Digital Economy and Minister for Small Business Leeanne Enoch and other small business operators for a breakfast meeting at Keppel Bay Sailing Club yesterday.

Minister Enoch said the meeting was the first regional meeting to be held in the region that was designed to listen to the needs and concerns of small business operators.

"The $60,000 was granted under the Governments Small Business Digital Grants and Accelerate Small Business Grants program," Ms Enoch said.

"Small businesses are being given a much needed boost under the governments Advancing Small Business Queensland Strategy.

"Empowering small business to be digitally savvy and accelerate their growth are key drivers for the State Government's $22.7 million Advancing Small Business Queensland Strategy."

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said small business drives the local economy, making up 97 percent of all registered businesses and employing 43 percent of the private sector workforce.

"This community are very resilient and have bounced back from natural disasters tremendously," she said.

"We (The State Government) are committed to providing Queensland small businesses the support they need to start, grow and employ."

Grants and workshops available under the Advancing Small Business Queensland Strategy

Accelerate Small Business Grants - Matched funding of up to $10,000 ($3 million will be distributed)

Small Business Digital Grants - Matched funding up to $10,000 ($6 million will be distributed)

Small Business Entrepreneur Grants - Matched funding up to $5,000 ($3 million will be distributed)

New Ideas Forums - to assist in turning ideas into a business via face to face forums and online platforms.

Building Your Business - Workshops designed to help small business owners interested in growing their business to meet market pressures and customer expectations.

Podcasts - Business learning from business

Mentoring for Growth program

Business QLD Facebook page

Business QLD website

Go local initiative

Visit www.business,qld,gov.au/starting-business/advice-support/grants for more information