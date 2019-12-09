Undermanned Brothers give it a red-hot crack

HOT WORK: Rockhampton Brothers’ opening bowler Tim Reid returned figures of 3-35 from his eight overs in the Cap Challenge clash with Gracemere on Saturday Picture: JANN HOULEY

HOT WORK: Rockhampton Brothers’ opening bowler Tim Reid returned figures of 3-35 from his eight overs in the Cap Challenge clash with Gracemere on Saturday Picture: JANN HOULEY

CRICKET: A 10-man Rockhampton Brothers outfit put in a spirited showing against Gracemere in Round 9 of the Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Challenge on Saturday.

They bowled well and toiled hard in the field as the mercury inched towards 40 degrees to dismiss Gracemere for 152 in the 32nd over.

Brothers had them reeling at 7/67 before a lower-order partnership between Justin Peacock (37) and Joe Walsh (35 not out) got Gracemere’s innings back on track.

Opening bowlers Tim Reid and Murray Harch both delivered their eight overs in the opening session, taking five wickets between them.

Gracemere’s Kris McDonald made 34 before being trapped lbw by Brothers’ Tim Reid. Picture: JANN HOULEY

Harch said Brothers took two more quick wickets after the drinks break but the 50-plus run partnership between Peacock and Walsh put his team on the back foot.

They were also left to rued dropping a hot chance off Walsh on the first ball he faced.

“We were really happy to bowl them out but we were disappointed we couldn’t get the runs,” Harch said.

Brothers were tracking well in the chase at 1/59. They lost several quick wickets which slowed the run rate and they ultimately fell about 25 runs short.

Luke Reid top scored with 41 and Tim Reid made 30.

Gracemere’s Kris McDonald took three wickets.

Harch said Brothers would now prepare to take on Capricorn Coast Parkana this weekend.

“They’ll have their tails up after beating Frenchville,” he said.

“It’ll be another hard game but we will turn up ready for that.”