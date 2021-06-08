Undie-clad owner’s desperate bid to save possessions

Trevor Lloyd's shed at his Dorson Drive, Mooloolah Valley home was ravaged by fire early Monday morning. Mr Lloyd surveys the damage after the blaze.

Trevor Lloyd's shed at his Dorson Drive, Mooloolah Valley home was ravaged by fire early Monday morning. Mr Lloyd surveys the damage after the blaze.

A life time of acquired tools, his beloved boat and a $35,000 mobile home have been reduced to ashes, but Trevor Lloyd says there's "no use crying over spilt milk".

The 78-year-0ld Mooloolah Valley man was forced to take cover as explosions went off in the shed behind his Dorson Drive home as a fierce blaze destroyed his prized possessions early Monday morning.

Firefighters raced to the scene just before 5.40am and battled the flames for an hour, but there was little that could be done to save the contents.

Mr Lloyd said his boat worth $20,000 and mobile home, both representing two years' work to build, had been destroyed.

DON'T MISS OUT: Activate your bonus for big rewards

He said they suspected an electrical fault had sparked the blaze, which was fuelled by fuel, diesel and paint tins.

Trevor Lloyd's shed at his Dorson Drive, Mooloolah Valley home was ravaged by fire early Monday morning.

Mr Lloyd had lived at the property for 20 years and said only the day before he'd told his carer they needed to bring the boat out and give it a wash.

"Once she started she caught to the boat and that was it," he said.

He said his Mig welders had been among the items destroyed, with the shed and some contents insured, but the boat, a half-cabin cruiser, not among the covered items.

"It's no use crying over spilt milk," he said.

Trevor Lloyd's shed at his Dorson Drive, Mooloolah Valley home was ravaged by fire early Monday morning. The wreckage of his mobile home.

Mr Lloyd said he "raced out and grabbed a hose in his jocks" on Monday morning and tried desperately to douse the flames.

"There was a big explosion and I took off," he said.

He said his minibus went up in "about 15 minutes" as he now faced the difficult task of trying to replace the lost tools.

"I hate buying things," Mr Lloyd said.