Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Undie-wearing carjacker arrested in Victoria
Undie-wearing carjacker arrested in Victoria
Crime

Undie-wearing carjacker arrested at hospital

16th Jul 2019 8:00 AM

A Melbourne carjacking victim has jumped into the back seat of her car to stop a near-naked man from stealing it.

A 45-year-old woman was approached by the alleged bandit in a Werribee hospital car park who pulled her from her vehicle about 5pm on Monday.

When he started to drive off, police say she jumped into the back seat and tried to stop him, but he drove off and crashed into multiple cars.

The car then crashed into an embankment and the victim tried to restrain the man before police arrived and arrested him.

The woman received minor injuries, while a police officer received hospital treatment for a minor injury sustained during the arrest.

A Bellfield man, 37, is assisting police and is likely to face court on Tuesday charged with theft-related offences.

More Stories

Show More
arrest carjacker crime undies

Top Stories

    Two teens injured, one killed in Nine Mile crash

    premium_icon Two teens injured, one killed in Nine Mile crash

    News Three teens were in the car, one was pronounced dead at the scene

    Baby Amyah nearly Rocky River Festival's newest attraction

    premium_icon Baby Amyah nearly Rocky River Festival's newest attraction

    News Taylor-Leigh goes into labour in the fairy floss tent

    Drug rehab 'fear campaign' spreading false truths

    premium_icon Drug rehab 'fear campaign' spreading false truths

    News Children can stay alongside recovering parents in rehab.