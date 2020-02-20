Undiscovered artists to shine bright at music event

PERFORMERS from across the state will converge at the 2020 Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival to offer original music when it begins this weekend with the introduction of the inaugural Discovery Stage.

The event will be held at the Seventeen Seventy SES grounds on Captain Cook Dr from tomorrow to Sunday.

Designed to complement the main stage program within the festival precinct, the Discovery Stage invites you to discover original artists and their stories through song.

The supplementary second stage program will encompass the blues, roots and rock genres with a relaxed, intimate atmosphere, getting up close and personal with the original work of an eclectic range of regional artists from Central Queensland and beyond.

A performer himself, stage manager Ken Chynoweth-Tidy is also deeply passionate about the development of original music from the grassroots level upwards.

He said he had worked in the music industry in various roles since the 1970s and original music was something that he has been an active advocate for.

“I feel very proud and excited to be helping facilitate this new platform with a fantastic team at the 2020 Agnes Blues Roots and Rock Festival, to introduce a range of, as yet, mainly undiscovered original artists and their work to a wider audience with the aim of further developing their creativity.

“Our Discovery Stage performers are all very excited about this new opportunity and can’t wait to share their song stories very soon in Agnes Water and 1770,’’ Mr Chynoweth-Tidy said.

“We’ll have artists performing from our local area and beyond, including Gladstone, Rockhampton, Bundaberg, the Sunshine Coast and Brisbane.

“Come along to the festival to enjoy the main stage performers, but also spend some time chilling out and discovering the talented emerging artists that we have lined up for you at the Discovery Stage.”

Three-day tickets cost $154.

Visit www.agnesbluesandroots.com.au for more information.