John 'The Ferret’ Moran. Photo: Chris Higgins
News

‘Undying love’: Charitable legacy will truck on after death

Timothy Cox
29th Jul 2020 1:35 PM
ROCKHAMPTON man and Convoy for Kids patron John ‘The Ferret’ Moran died yesterday morning.

He organised the first Brisbane Convoy for Kids in 1989, now an annual tradition that raises money for sick children across the country.

Mr Moran grew up in Rockhampton, began truck work in his 20s, and wrote columns for Truckin’ Life before setting up the first convoy for the students of Logan Special School.

“We didn’t do it for money,” Mr Moran said in 2018, “but people were sticking money in my pockets all day for the school.

“It is like a fairy tale, it is what dreams are made of.

“I know what people say about truckies, but the convoys are solid gold proof just how giving this industry can be.”

Mr Moran was awarded an Order of Australia Medal in 2014 for his charity work.

Brisbane Convoy for Kids wrote on Facebook of John’s “friendliness with everyone, his willingness to tell a story to anyone who stood still long enough to listen, his loyalty to his friends, the fact that he was always the first one in on any shenanigans along the highway, his devoutness to Margo, his undying love for his family”.

“He was a gentleman who always had a smile on his face,” it said.

“Your legacy will live on, both with your family and the Convoy for Kids movement.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

