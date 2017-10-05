Unemployed Rocky woman explains why Adani matters to her

ADANI EXCITEMENT: Rockhampton local Jo Boyd says Adani FIFO jobs are great news for the region.

ADANI EXCITEMENT: Rockhampton local Jo Boyd says Adani FIFO jobs are great news for the region. Sean Fox

IF there's anyone who knows the value of more jobs in the Rockhampton region, it is Jo Boyd.

She is one of the city's thousands who have turned to Centrelink for help to while they look for work.

Information from Rockhampton Regional Council states that as of March 2017, 3,539 people were unemployed.

Jo, 48, used to work at a real estate in Emerald during the mining boom in 2010 and knows what the industry can do for a region.

And she'll definitely by among those putting their hand up for one of the 1700 positions expected to be filled from within Rockhampton for Adani's Carmichael Mine project.

Life has been a struggle for the single mother of two since she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

As her health has improved in the past couple of years, she's found it a challenge to find stable employment.

She says would-be employers tell her she is either too old or has too much experience.

All she wants is a chance at a better quality of life.

"Give people an opportunity and they will jump at a better lifestyle,” she said.

"You could build a massive whorehouse here and I'd still back it, because people need jobs.

"I'll definitely put my hand up for work, I can handle it...I'm fighting fit and need a job.”

Jo said she has seen first-hand the effects of being unemployed.

"Work gives you a quality of life so that you can live beyond worrying about paying the bills,” she said.

If you want to know more about what's on offer at Adani, check out the Live Rockhampton website at https://www.liverockhampton.com.au/adani/.