Unemployed youth targeted in statewide shake up

OUT of work trainees and apprentices will likely soon experience a predicted job boom following news of a renewed $20,000 hiring incentive by Queensland Government.

Under the state’s $70 million extension of its Back to Work program, eligible employers who hire the unemployed – whom must have not worked for a period of four weeks – could receive the significant stimulus.

The Apprentice or Trainee grant comes as an added boost to the previously successful package which has reportedly seen more than 20,000 people hired in its four years.

Since 2016, it has further supported around 10,000 Queensland employers to create 22,600 jobs – almost 1000 of those in Rockhampton alone.

Will Cordwell at Ascot Hotel was very pleased with the support received through the 2019 Back to Work program

Rockhampton MP Barry O’Rourke said the multimillion-dollar boost proved a necessary addition to the program as communities look to rebuild following COVID-19.

“As we unite and recover from COVID-19, the State Government’s number one priority is jobs,” he said.

“We’re continuing to manage the health response and that means we can focus on delivering Queensland’s plan for economic recovery.”

Mr O’Rourke said the state’s focus remained firmly on supporting local businesses and local job markets during recent challenging times.

“The Back to Work program is tried and tested, and we know it delivers results,” he said.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga agreed the extension would deliver greater emphasis on encouraging youth employment across Central Queensland.

Hairdressers are one of many industries set to benefit under the state’s new $70 million extension for trainees and apprentices.

“This is about creating opportunities, giving long-term unemployed people a chance to get back into the workforce.”

She further reinforced the success of Back to Work support payments, saying it previously helped many businesses survive shutdowns, and will continue to be incredibly valuable moving forward.

Employment and Small Business Minister and Training and Skills Development Minister Shannon Fentiman said the initiative will deliver real support for business owners.

“Back to Work was designed to support ongoing employment opportunities and, even in the middle of an unforeseen pandemic and social distancing restrictions, it has been doing that.

“Now it has an important role to play to help businesses reopen, rebuild and get growing again.”