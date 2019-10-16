Unemployment rate low, but still above state level

ROCKHAMPTON’s unemployment rate is the lowest it has been in four years.

The March 2019 quarter unemployment rate was 7.4 per cent, compared to 7.33 per cent in March 2015.

This equates to 3148 people unemployed in the region and 42,710 employed.

This however is above the Australian rate of 5.2 per cent and the state rate of 6.5 per cent for the June quarter.

Advance Rockhampton detailed employment improvement in their monthly operational September report presented at this week’s council meeting.

The council has partnered with the Queensland Government for a two-year program to identify skills shortages, training and development needs now and in the future.

The focus for the program in Rockhampton is in mining and resources, civil construction and health and community services.