Unemployment on rise as coronavirus starts to bite

The unemployment rate has risen to just 5.2 per cent in March, up from 5.1 per cent in February, and well below economists' expectations.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) data does not reflect the full impact of the shutdowns because of the COVID-19 pandemic, showing total employment rose by 5,900 to 13,017,600.

Treasury has forecast the economic shock of the virus to push Australia's unemployment rate to 10 per cent in the June quarter, which equates to around 1.4 million Australians out of work.

That rate could have reached 15 per centwere it not for the government's $130 billion JobKeeper stimulus, Treasury believes.

"Today's data shows some small early impact from COVID-19 on the Australian labour market in early March, but any impact from the major COVID-19 related actions will be evident in the April data," ABS chief economist Bruce Hockman said.

The data is based on surveys taken during the first two weeks of March.

Economists said April figures would be a better representation of the current Labour market.

