Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CQUniversity Australia says more people are enrolling in higher education courses through COVID-19. Photo: iStock
CQUniversity Australia says more people are enrolling in higher education courses through COVID-19. Photo: iStock
News

Unemployment, social isolation lead to study bingeing

Mel Frykberg
17th Jun 2020 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SOCIAL isolation and job losses in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in an increase in people enrolling in higher education courses.

With much uncertainty around when things will return to a ‘new normal’, students are turning to short courses and hyper flexible options to fast-track their credentials.

But they’re not stopping at just one course – short courses and the flexibility of self-paced study and open enrolments, with no set start/end dates, means ‘binge studying’ is becoming a ‘thing’.

Remembering first nations people who have served

How Mackay commemorated Anzac Day in 2020

Mackay act of kindness makes big impact on veterans

$30,000 local bid for Keith Payne’s slouch hat

CQUniversity Australia says it has experienced this phenomenon first-hand, with a sudden rise in enrolments for hyperflexible courses.

Subscriber benefits:

How to make the most of your digital subscription

Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to stay subscribed

covid-19 cquniversity education employmnet
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MINTO'S TIPS: Who Scott’s tipping in Round 6 of the NRL

        premium_icon MINTO'S TIPS: Who Scott’s tipping in Round 6 of the NRL

        Sport ‘The Roosters, for mine, are premiership favourites at this point.’

        Unique hotel operation on the market as owners expand

        premium_icon Unique hotel operation on the market as owners expand

        News The hotel was first built in the 1880s but was destroyed in a fire and was later...

        Motorsport champ’s kind gesture will help good cause

        premium_icon Motorsport champ’s kind gesture will help good cause

        Sport Popular sportsman donated signed merchandise on surprise visit to Rockhampton...

        REVEALED: Everything you need to know about your suburb

        premium_icon REVEALED: Everything you need to know about your suburb

        Community How does your suburb stack up overall against others across Rockhampton?