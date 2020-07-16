Unexpected $26K win for Cap Coast artists

ART LOVERS: Keppel Coast Arts committee members Cath Stubenrauch and Leanne Smith are all smiles after the organisation secured a helpful funding grant. Photo Aden Stokes.

A RARE third round of funding grants has given Capricorn Coast artists more than 26,000 reasons to smile.

“Normally council only does two (rounds) but as the result of having money left over in the budget, a third round was run for this (2019/20) financial year,” Livingstone’s Acting CEO Brett Bacon said of the Regional Arts Development Fund grants.

“This is co-funding from the State Government...so it’s not as if we’ve looked at the budget and said ‘oh, there’s some money here, let’s use it before the end of the financial year.

“It was something that is used in consultation with the state to fund our arts community.”

And the big winners from that were the volunteer-run Keppel Coast Arts organisation which secured a $18,948 grant and local musician Vilma Laucyte who received $8030 to go towards recording her second music album.

Keppel Coast Arts president Leanne Smith said their grant would be used to fund an arts workshop program in the newly renovated workshop space at the former post office building, where the Mill Gallery used to be in Normanby Street.

“We were really excited to get the grant,” Ms Smith said.

“It’s going to be a really big project - six months of timetabled art workshops in the new workshop space.

“We’re really excited to see something that’s actually got a bit of sustainability about it happening for the artists in the local community.”

Keppel Coast Arts, which was incorporated in 1999, has about 250 members and also runs the Fig Tree Creek markets and Keppel Coast Flix which is a movie screening event at Town Hall.